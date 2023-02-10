Pamela Anderson appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine 14 times. That’s more than anyone else, including Drew Barrymore. The actress and delightful talk show host was on the cover only once, in January 1995; the issue also featured the “untold story” of sex and Prozac and an interview with Jean-Claude Van Damme. What a time to be alive!

On Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore and Anderson — who is promoting a Netflix documentary and memoir — reminisced about their Playboy days. “When I was doing Playboy and loving it and having so much fun and don’t regret a thing and love it, I didn’t know I’d have kids later,” Barrymore said.

Anderson recalled bringing her “kids to the Playboy Mansion every Easter and I was getting in the car and [her son] Brandon came out [and said], ‘Mom, do you know what [Playboy founder Hugh Hefner] does for a living? He takes pictures of naked girls!’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, get in the car. Let’s get out of here!’” The Baywatch star also shared what she learned from her time spent at the mansion.

“I learned that there are such things as philanthropists and art and gentlemen and chivalry,” she said. “And as crazy as people really want me to always say something bad about it, I didn’t have a bad experience. That was so much better than where I had come from.”

You can watch Anderson’s interview above.

(Via Decider)