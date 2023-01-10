Last year, Pamela Anderson was in the news quite a bit, though it was never about her as much as it was always about her image. Anderson was the subject of Hulu’s Pam and Tommy drama series, which racked up a ton of buzz and praise while leaving Anderson out of the conversation almost entirely.

The Hulu series shows Anderson, played by Lily James, in her early Hollywood days when she was often over-sexualized and undermined as a serious actress. The real Anderson did not want to even watch the series, and instead decided she needed to take control of her own life, and thus the Netflix documentary was born.

Pamela, A Love Story uses unseen footage, personal video diaries, and interviews in order to show Anderson’s side of the story. The movie chronicles her tumultuous time in the spotlight that began in the 90s with the hit series Baywatch, which catapulted the actress to superstardom (and made her the subject of a lot of tabloid coverage) before her infamous sex tape scandal. As per the official description:

In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal. Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself.

The movie will premiere on Netflix on January 31st. Check out the trailer above.