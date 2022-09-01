What’s In The Paramount+ And Showtime Bundle?

This week, Paramount+ and Showtime made streaming a little bit less stressful by making content from both services available in one app. Now, Paramount+ can be upgraded to offer Showtime all in the same app, eliminating the small but still annoying hassle of downloading, updating and opening an additional streaming service. Paramount+ and Showtime will still be available as separate apps. The merge launched on August 31. For a limited time, you can get the bundle at a discounted price.

The merger makes it so you can watch all kinds of shows and movies in the same place. For example, you can watch the latest episode of Survivor, then easily swith over to Yellowjackets. We are so spoiled.

The plans: From now until October 2, subscribers can sign up for the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle at discounted rate. A basic subscription with ads is $7.99 per month, and the ad-free offer is $12.99 per month. After that, the ad-supported version will cost you $11.99 per month, and the ad-free service will cost you $14.99 per month.

What can I watch on this? Everything you can watch on Paramount+, plus everything you can watch on Showtime.

Paramount+: Formerly called CBS All Access, Paramount+ offers CBS originals, Paramount+ originals, and films and other television shows owned by Paramount Global. Here’s some notable shows and films you can stream with the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle:

1883

The Lost City

Star Trek: Discovery

The Good Fight

The Offer

Top Gun: Maverick (eventually)

Survivor

Showtime: Showtime offers its slate of original series to the bundle. Showtime also offers a rotating roster of films on the service that come and go. Here’s some notable Showtime series that will be part of the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle:

Yellowjackets

American Gigolo

Billions

Dexter: New Blood

What you can’t watch in the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle:

Although Weeds originally aired on Showtime, it is currently available to stream on Hulu or Peackcok. Yellowstone, which is a Paramount Network original, and is currently available to stream exclusively Peacock. 1883, a Yellowstone spin-off, is a Paramount+ original series.