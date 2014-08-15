Parents Naming Their Kids After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters Is Officially Out Of Control

The Office for National Statistics named the most popular baby names in the United Kingdom for 2013 today, and like in the United States, a lot of parents are naming their children after characters from George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones series, dooming them to a grisly death right from birth.
There were 187 baby girls named Arya last year…There were also 50 Khaleesis, the same amount as were named Peggy. There were seven boys called Bran and three Sandors, the same amount of boys that were given the name Malcolm last year. (Via)
This is unacceptable. As if Theon wasn’t bad enough (even Anna Kendrick doesn’t want to hear that name), now there are three innocent children out there named after a chicken-stealing goon. At this rate, once the fan-favorites are picked through, desperate parents will have to resort to second-string characters with impossible names like Reznak mo Reznak, Skahaz mo Kandaq, or Sam (*shudder*). This trend needs to stop now, before there’s an uptick of Joffreys graduating high school in 2033 followed by an equally dramatic wine-poisoning epidemic in 2034. Name your child something pure, something like Walter. That surely has no evil connotation.
Walter and Skyler White from Breaking Bad have had a rising effect on names since the TV series aired in 2008. Last year, 72 baby girls were called Skyler, while 58 boys were named Walter, in a nod to the overwhelming popular show. (Via)
Never let a Walter go on a play date with a Theon. Nothing good can come of it.
Tell me about it. I have to take little Davos and The Hound Jr. to Seaworld this weekend.
The real issue here is that people are naming their kids “Peggy.”
That’s a nickname for Margaret, not a real name. You might as well saddle a kid with “Timmy” and see how well it suits him as an adult.
My dad’s actual birth name is Johnny. He absolutely hates it when people call him that as an adult, (I’m unsure how he felt about when he was a kid since I wasn’t around and my dad and I don’t discuss feelings about anything.)
@josh wilkinson Ever tell him to “sweep the leg”?
Is he fifth generation?
That’s really what stuck out to me.
How in the hell do people get Peggy from Margaret? I can understand Margie or Marge, but Peggy?
All names are made up.
@Doorknob See also Dick = Richard. Nicknames are weird like that…also I hope no one is naming their kid just Dick.
I have a neighbor who named her kids Jack and Kate. It’s like don’t strain yourself.
@Doorknob My favorite is Harry for Henry. Why bother?
Glad to see Malcolm going away. Next up: Bruce.
Sandor isn’t a terrible name and I almost like Arya. Khaleesi however….those parents should have their kids taken away and be made sterile.
Next up: Lakhaleesi.
I am sure there are a few Lakhaleesis in Detroit.
Shakhaleesis. Or Qhaleesi.
Too late. I named my daughter Sophia Khaleesi. My husbands choice, not mine. And he read the books before the show.
Yeah, ‘Daenerys’ is better (ever so fucking slightly, it’s still pretty stupid to give a kid that name in reality), but what kind of idiot names their kid Khaleesi?
Why is it stupid? It’s just a cluster of letters? Now names like Dementia and Chlamydia, those are stupid. I’ve even heard of an Ima and Ura Pig. But Khaleesi? Nobody will care twenty years from now.
I’m from Fiji and fun fact that name is soooo common there, way before GoT was ever heard of. It’s the Fijian version of Kelsy :) heh.
Someone, anyone named Ramsay… name your child Reek.
I read that the top three names in the UK are Muhammad, Mohammed and Mohammad, and I can’t for the life of me recall what House in the Game of Thrones that’s from. It HAS to be from Essos.
I knew a guy in college named Mohammad and his older brother was named Muhammed.
Naming your kids after characters on TV shows is an asshole move if I’ve ever seen one!
But naming them after movies is really awesome… or my name ain’t Luke Skywalker!
My son’s name is Bodhi, which I got from Point Break
@JSturm that’s bad ass! Though I woulda went with Warchild.
i was named Mork.
Yea but how many babies were named “Mord” or “Patchface”? That’s the info I need.
Tansy…
Hot Pies!
Hang in there “Peggy”!
Sandors is a great name. Team Sandors for Clegane Bowl get hyped season 8!
I’d love twin sons named Ragnar and Sandor to unleash my vengeance on the world. Knowing my luck they’d both end up accountants.
None of these are horribly offensive, except Khaleesi, of course. Bran is just bizarre. Brandon is already a name, just call your kid Bran for short, you know, like the character you’re naming them after. At least that way if the kid doesn’t like being associated with some nerd shit his parents watched the night he was conceived, or, you know, that stuff old people eat to poop, he can go by Brendan, because that’s what people call people named Brandon anyway.
This and the fucking awful mommy blogger mentioned on the Frotcast are what I’m going to point to every time someone bitches about weird black names.
This awful cunt. [mommyslittlesunshine.blogspot.com]
Oh for fuck’s sake. There need to be laws against pronouncing your child’s name the opposite way that it is spelled. People like that give other parents a bad rap.
Right? That kid is named La-Kin, or Lah-Kin, or, at the very fucking nearest, Lay-Kin, but that hard A is a stretch. It sure as fuck is not Lay-Ken, like some Street Fighter reject. Where does that E sound come from?
I’m going to call that kid “LaQuinta” and be done with it.
Good god those were just obnoxious.
Whatitiz, or maybe people pick names based on what’s meaningful to them and sounds good to their ears. If you know what drives each and everyone person on this planet, maybe you should apply for a job with the psychic friends network.
Dear Gods in heaven. I feel dirty looking at that and not in a good way.
For the love of god, people need to stop substituting Y for vowels in kid’s names. My girlfriend teaches kindergarten and dreads seeing the roll for her students each year. She has to learn how to pronounce and spell each of those stupid variations every Fall. It gets worse each year.
Khaleesi is a title, not a name.
So is Caesar. What’s your point?
@NoHeadStark you are wrong. Caesar was a name long before being a title: the name also became a title AFTER Caivs Ivlivs Caesar (yes that Julius Caesar).
Daniel, so names can become titles but titles can’t become names? Is this written somewhere? Does God kill a kitten every time someone fails to comply with the finite rules of naming conventions?
Has anyone named their kids The Hound?
Sure sounds better than Sharkeesha.
I’d name a kid, if I was dumb enough to have one, Brienne fo sho.
This has been my plan, since I read A Feast for Crows, and she became my favorite character. If I had a second daughter, I’d name her Alayne.
I feel sorry for people who had perfectly reasonable family names which have now become “Game of Thrones names” like the family tomb in my local cemetery where all the first born sons were called Ebenezer until the late 19th century when that MYSTERIOUSLY STOPPED FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON.
I’m still hoping Blanch makes a comeback.
Actually, Sandor is a pretty common name in Hungary. It’s the equivalent of Alex. So technically they are naming their child Alex.
I don’t understand why this is a pressing article. This went down anytime there was someone who seemed important. Look at all the Elizabeth’s when the first Queen Elizabeth took the throne. Half of England named their infant girls Elizabeth.
Because people aren’t happy unless they tell others how to live their lives, even if they don’t like that same treatment in return.
Oh please, please people…do NOT name your child Hodor!!
“I’ve met wet shit I liked more than Walder Frey…”
The worst part is that these aren’t even the character’s names. ‘Bran’ is short for ‘Brandon’ and Khaleesi is a title. Her name is Daenerys, which would be ok if you were going to call her Danny. It’s sad that kids are being named after GoT characters by casual viewers that don’t know enough about the books or series to call themselves true fans.
The real issue is that people are naming their children Khaleesi. Khaleesi is a title, not a name. Her name is Daenerys. Which is a better name and an actual one. Naming your daughter Khaleesi is like naming her Queen….kind of sad.
Sarah means princess – basically the same thing
or you know Regina – Queen
Edward – King
It’s quite common, just a new fictional name/title
People know what a queen is whether they watch a certain show or not, and queen will likely have the same meaning to the general population twenty years from now. I doubt the same is true of whatever people watch on TV today. Also, no names are actual names until they are. It’s not like the human race was given a list at the beginning of time saying “These are real and acceptable names, go forth and populate”
I had to google how many babies were born last year… I found a generality of approximately 4 million (4,000,000). So if only 187 were named Arya, then that name is 1 in 21,390 children have that name for that year. Just be glad people are not naming their child Hortense. Hardly overdoing it on the name front. Now what are the likelihood of pets being named after the favorite character in GOT?
These stats are were only taking the United Kingdom into account, from what I was reading. The figure I found of babies born in UK in 2013 are in the neighborhood of 797,000.
How many Hodors?
I’ll call my son KINGSLAYER
I named a chicken Sansa.
Or if it is a girl, Shae. And then, in 18 years, she´d became a little wh*re
The only problem here is people naming their kids Peggy. That’s one ugly ass name.
Named our PUPPY Khaleesi.
WHERE ARE MY DOGBONES!
Hodor!!
I’ll name my daughter Pia. It’ll make teething really funny
Arya is a nice name
What sort of cunt is naming their child Khaleesi
Me!
My turtle’s name is Lady and Arya is an old name. It comes from the Greek “Aries-Areios” which means glorious, heroic/ belligerent.
That’s it?!? 187 names Arya, 50 named Khaleesis, 7 named Bran, and 3 Sandor? Those numbers aren’t gonna hold a candle to the amount of boys named Daryl, or Dixon, this past year! lol!
I want three sons so I can name them Larry, Daryl and Daryl.
At least they didn’t name them Josh.
My daughters name is Sophia Khaleesi. The let comments troll in!
Meh, that’s basically a middle name, you expect those to be weird, hell as far as I’m concerned that’s the point of them.
Signed, Person with a weird middle name.
There are several Walders in GOT.
Hodor?
Teacher: Is davos Cworth here?”
Davos: Its pronounced C-Worth (Don’t pronounce the dash)
We named our dog Nymeria :)
I have a friend that named her horse khaleesi and we make fun of her to this day. To name a child that is inexcusable… Her names is fucking Daenerys, khaleesi is a title, get that shit right hipster scum. Still better than naming your kind Hunter
Would you make fun of her for naming a horse Princess? People name animals all sorts of shit, especially horses. At least it’s a single word and not a complete sentences like pretentious twits give race horses.
“pure, something like Walter” aha i see what you did there…Anyone?
GoT character? Heck no. If I have a fifth they’re going to be named Sharknado.
Eddard ?
Sandor (Sándor) is a common name in Hungary. So is Janos (János).
Well … Can’t stay behind. I’ll be naming my son Hodor for sure.
HODOR!
I am one of those 187 people that named there daughter Arya…lol I loved the name in the books, and it took us 6 years of trying to get her. I don’t regret her name one bit!
Yeah… name your son Walter.
Maybe he’ll become a highschool teacher in chemistry :D