Even though Arden Cho won’t be appearing in the Teen Wolf revival season, she will be dealing with people who are just as scary as supernatural demons: male lawyers! Cho stars as a head-strong lawyer in Partner Track, a new comedy-drama from Netflix.

Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows Cho as Ingrid, a young lawyer in a sea of Wall Street bros who are determined to rise to the top. When Cho’s ex, played by Shadowhunters’ Dominic Sherwood, shows up to work at the same law firm, drama ensues! Ingrid soon has to juggle her unresolved feelings for her ex, her job, and her fiance, all while being a top-tier lawyer, which is not easy to do (shout out to Kim Wexler). From the synopsis:

“At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends, and family expectations. Not only does Ingrid need to break the elusive glass ceiling to achieve her dreams, but she also has to battle old-minded attitudes toward race and inclusion on her way to the top.”

Partner Track is developed by Georgia Lee and stars Cho, Sherwood, Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, and Roby Attal. The 10-episode series drops on August 26th on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.