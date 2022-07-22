The ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Is Bringing Back [Spoiler]

We live an era so advanced that we now have to specify that a new Teen Wolf is Teen Wolf: The Movie and not Teen Wolf (as in the TV show) which was based on Teen Wolf (as in the movie). According to creator Jeff Davis, who revealed the trailer at Comic-Con, this might as well be a “short Season 7” of the hit show because of how many characters are involved. In fact, making the film was his compromise for Paramount+, who wanted another batch of episodes. It is now fulfilling the Holy Grail of television: six seasons and a movie. Hopefully there’s a hashtag for it.

According to the synopsis, “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

The biggest reveal of the trailer [SPOILERS AHEAD!] is the return of a beloved character who was killed off a few seasons back.

That would be Allison (Crystal Reed), who saved Isaac (Daniel Sharman) before dying in Scott’s arms. How is she back? We’ll find out when the movie hits Paramount+ later this year.

