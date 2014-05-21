Pat Sajak Had Some Harsh Words For ‘Global Warming Alarmists’ On Twitter

If you don’t follow Pat Sajak on Twitter, you’re really missing out on a lot of free entertainment. Much like Al Michaels, Sajak is a member of the “guys who are fiercely conservative, but you wouldn’t know it” club. I think they’re working on shortening the name.
Every now and then you’ll catch Sajak, most likely drunk judging from past stories, posting screeds against the liberal agenda and being crazy. Here’s a prime and recent example:
Now the thing to take away from this is that Pat Sajak, America’s most beloved game show host (sorry Wink Martindale), is a climate change denier. It really is a head scratcher because he’s a genuinely funny and interesting guy about 85% of the time, but then a turd like this plops out.
Of course, if his desired effect was to troll us all into a frenzy, he might be victorious. But he wouldn’t…
Shame on me. Pat Sajak is just trolling us all now.
Gene Rayburn will always be top dog among game show hosts. And I’ll kill any man that dares to say otherwise. Match … Game … and set.
I’m probably a bit young for him, but I do like what I’ve seen. Match Game was probably a lot of fun to watch back then.
You, sir, get to live.
I grew up in the 70’s and Match Game was a really fun show to watch.
Match Game was truly a great show.
Gene Rayburn is the all time master.
Well hopefully we can decide on a proper name for everyone soon. I’ll sleep a lot better knowing we got that far.
You answered your own question.
“I’m not saying climate change isn’t real. What I do question is how serious it really is. The planet goes through periods of climate change one way or the other. That’s why we’ve had ice ages, and that’s why we’ve had tropical periods like the age of dinosaurs. Scientists claimed that in 20 years, Manhattan and Florida would be underwater. That was 20 years ago. Every year, the push back their “critical mass “predictions.”
“…which is someone who willingly denies a truth for which a multitude of evidence exists.”
Ca$h-cra$y $cientists, y0! Count the motherfucking interns! That’s Chuck, he’s a sophomore at Vasser. You so crazy, Chuck! Then there’s Darrin. Whassup Darrin?! Darrin’s mixing up some supersaturated solutions. You so crazy Darrin! Oh shit, then there’s Tracie. My baby girl Tracie! She’s over there with the sharpie labeling test tubes. Hey Tracie! Don’t forget, we gots two kinds, white wine AND urine. Don’t switch em up, Trrrrracie! I gots ta drink straight from my wine tubes.
Oh, you catching on to my climate change grift? How me and my people be robbing the American people blind by trick$ing them into thinking that glaciers are all melting? And carbon dioxide be all existing in greater quantities than mankind has yet beared witness to? Nah homey! Naaah! Naaaah! That shit ain’t real! You gots me! I’m living large, homey! I gots two 1996 Dodge Neons. And my house got digital pushbotton locks on 3 out of 5 doors. Fuck a key, I be punching!
*aside* Tracie, take this, my last $2,450 and invest it in the Tennessee Oceanfront Property Collective. Phase one, in which Doris gets her boats. Just hurry and know that I love you…..
You’re really rising up the ranks here. Going to get a commenter award any day now.
Well now, you’re a special flavor of bastard, now aren’t you?
I’ll take cranky grandpa Alex Trebek over any other gameshow host any day of the week. There’s nothing like a well placed “oh, it hurts to miss that one” or a similar barb from Alex to liven up a round of Jeopardy
Also, to my knowledge, nobody has ever accused Pat Sajak of supporting sweatshops. That alone makes Alex a badass.
Pat needs to buy a clue.
I just thought it was funny. A lot of his Twitter is a lot of funny stuff, intentionally and unintentionally.
Whatever happens with the climate is going to happen. I try not to make it worse, but we’re doomed to die at some point.
Now I wonder what’s Bob Eubanks’ stance on health care.
Horrible racist…allegedly. Grew a beard, stopped bathing, writing screeds out in the woods.
Is that why he refuses to acknowledge his cousin Kevin?
Pat Sajak is lucky that Bob Barker is too old now to give him the ass kicking he so richly deserves.
I dunno.. I’m pretty sure Bob Barker could take Pat. Think Pat is mostly made of plastic and toupees these days.
Does this mean the end of wheel finally? That’s all I care about.
How would you know where the answer is?
Sadly, he wasn’t trolling, he really is a climate change denier:
I love that a guy whose job involves telling retards to spin a giant wheel thinks he’s got this whole climate change scam figured out.
Oh twitter: exposes idiots but gives them a platform.
@Otto Man
Ironically, before he was a Wheel guy, he was a weatherman in LA. So you’d think he’d have a clue. Then again, being a local weatherman requires a good base tan and white teeth and little else.
I’m not an authority on it by any means. I’m saying we should listen to the actual authorities, and they’re crystal clear on this.
It works as a sort of parody thing, I think. He thinks climate change people are just pulling stuff out of their ass to get people upset, and so he does the same with that “unpatriotic racists” remark.
Anyway, go to hell with that “most beloved talk show host” claim. Who loves me, and who do I love? TREBEK!
So “denier” is the right term for “someone who willingly denies a truth for which a multitude of evidence exists” but climate chane deniers aren’t deniers for willingly denying a truth for which 97% of 4000+ scientific studies offer a multitude of evidence?
And please, provide me a link to these scientists who claimed in 1994 that all of New York and Florida would be underwater today. That’s an amazing strawman of bullshit right there.
I’d like to solve the puzzle: “crazy man is crazy”
As someone who is doing graduate work in physics, I feel eminently qualified to speak for the entire scientific community. Joking aside, the consensus is thus: the average global surface temperature is rising. Mankind is (at the very least) partially responsible. Those are facts; they are not open to debate. To deny them is to proclaim yourself an idiot, or at least ignorant.
The potential results of this “Global Warming” (or “Climate Change,” or whatever you want to call it to satiate the masses) are open to some debate. The reality is that we can’t yet predict the weather for tomorrow in Wichita, or anywhere else, for that matter (non-linear differential equations, for the mathematically inclined). That said, I can’t see how it’s a good idea that mankind is so blatantly fucking with forces he doesn’t yet fully comprehend. There is no way that trying to curb our effect on the climate is a bad thing.
I see we’re still using “straw man” constantly. Just because someone differs in opinion doesn’t make them someone creating a straw man
[wattsupwiththat.com]. But there’s one scientist who made claims about New York twenty or so years ago. Didn’t come true.
HOLY MOTHER OF FUCK! Please see my earlier post for a rational take on this topic. It does not make one goddamn cunt hair of difference whether or not assholes like Al Gore are trying to use “straw men” to scare the public. They are, and they’re cunts for doing so. That doesn’t change goddamn facts! How the fuck are people in America (or Canada, or Britain, or…) supposed to make intelligent decisions when it comes to science when 90% of them couldn’t understand Newton’s Laws? It took Thatcher to save us from the Ozone Hole. She had a Chemistry degree. What do our leaders have now? Never mind their idiot followers. We’re fucked.
1) As far as the “20 years ago” argument goes, scientists didn’t have the information then that they do now. The basis of findings for climate change now aren’t the same as back then. So toss that quip out.
2) “We’ve had ice ages before” Correct. As recent as 10 years ago (see point 1), scientists started drilling cores in the ice of the antarctic. Information from those samples gave us climate data for the past 800,000 years.
3) “the age of the dinosaurs” Stop comparing our climate as it is now to what it was like 65-245 million years ago. The earths orbit went through a transition roughly 1.2 million years ago. Before that shift, the freeze/thaw cycle was around 41,000 years. Post orbit-shift it is now closer to every 100,000 years.
That data clearly shows that the planet goes through freeze/thaw cycles. With that data scientists can predict where we should be in that cycle. We can also compare where we actually are compared to where we should be. The data shows that we are above where we should be, and the trend line of average temperature per year is increasing, and that’s where the alarm is coming from.
The ‘alarm’ and ‘seriousness’ comes from the data.
Staubachlvr, read the piece you cited. The scientist in question was asked to make a prediction about what would happen in FORTY years, not twenty. Unless you’re writing from the year 2034, you can’t really say it hasn’t come true yet.
And I’m sorry if the term “straw man” offends you, but when people attribute a weak argument to the other side that didn’t exist only in order to attack it, that is called a straw man. It’s a common term and wholly accurate here. Not sure why it puts a bug up your ass.
Once again, anyone who says “the science is settled” is not a true scientist and is more interested in an agenda than figuring out the facts. Especially in this case where scientists have been caught fudging and hiding data and making hypotheses that were later proven wrong: See “Himalayan and Arctic Sea ice theories.
As big of an asshole as he was, even the gluten diet moron re-ran his own theory.
Anyone who presents a debunked talking point as their primary argument is not a true thinker.
[www.cce-review.org]
Your comment on-par with the NPR/April Fools commenters.
Once again, you’re laughably wrong.
[climate.nasa.gov]
The science is settled. Both the American Society for the Advancement of Science in America and the Royal Society of Science in the Commonwealth have advocated the reality of anthropomorphic climate change. I get it. As a Canadian living in the States, I am shocked by the amount of bullshit propaganda dispensed by the supposedly free press. It’s free from government interference, yes, but it’s much more susceptible to corporate propaganda. I encourage you to do your own research, preferably on British or Canadian websites, before you really make up your mind. The science is there. It’s only the American media that would have you believe otherwise.
I should point out that I’m not some anti-American foreigner. As I said, I’m Canadian, and we recognize you as our best and most powerful friend. We want the best for you. America is supposed to be a beacon of freedom and free thought for the rest of the world. We take our example from you guys, as do the Brits, and the Aussies, and the rest of the English-speaking world, at least. If you guys take the lead, we will follow. This is quite possibly the most important issue of our time. Do the right thing. That’s all I want.
@Ottoman That chart displays an increase since approximately 1930. I’m not sure we can judge the climate of the entire world on an 80 year data set. In the scheme of the world, 80 years is like a days worth of data. That’s my point. I think the theory is sound, I just don’t think it’s been tested well enough to say “the science is settled”. Far more testing, and far more data should be required for the amount of religious fervor being displayed by supposedly logical scientists. It’s…odd to me. That’s all.
Oh, for Christ’s sake, that chart isn’t the sum total of the evidence. Did you read the rest of that page? It shows that every major scientific organization in America, as well as every major scientific organization in the world, is on the same page here.
Read those statements. Those are from actual scientists, who have done exhaustive studies on this issue, over and over again. Here’s a breakdown of the current scientific literature on the issue. Out of a pool of over 4000 separate studies that explored this issue, 97% are in agreement that climate change is real and it’s man made.
[iopscience.iop.org]
All the scientific organizations agree. Almost all scientists agree.
But it’s odd to you? Great. We’ll be sure to tell all the scientists that they’re wrong. Billy Boy isn’t convinced yet.
You’re confused why they show “religious fervor” in this debate? Maybe it’s because they see something drastically wrong is going on, and as they try to warn the rest of us, they’re running up against self-taught know-nothings like you who insist there’s no problem at all because of some dumb fucking shit they heard on Fox News, courtesy of a pundit paid off by Big Oil.
Right, it’s really amazing that they’re getting all worked up. That must mean they don’t know what they’re talking about.
@Billy Boy I agree with you wholeheartedly that we cannot judge the climate of the world based on 80 years of data.
Please read my comment on TheRealMSol’s post, and consider the true and vast amount of data that scientists actually have.
@Buffalo: Thank you for saying much of what I was far too pissed off to say. This is all based on evidence, the best that we have.
Well said, @Cesquilax
Thank you. I could not have been more honest. I sometimes feel like a foreigner in a strange land. Make no mistake about it; the two countries are different. Where the fuck is the poutine? But, when the shit hits the fan (so to speak), we’re friends. I think the shit is hitting the fan, or it’s about to.
In fairness, Cesquilax, we have a two-party system in the United States. And because one party wants to take action to prepare for what sound science is coming next, the other party has gone full Bircher Society, fingers-in-their-ears, la-la-la cuckoo, libtards-done-thunk-the-weather-no-good-no-more reactionary, so now action is more or less stalled in Congress. Actually, action is stalled in the House of Representatives in Congress. The House is the cloaca of our government: full of shit, and always blocked up. I can only hope the American public is not susceptible to more Sajaking on this subject.
@KingMAB: I get the two party system, and I know what you mean. I hesitate to say this because I think it will derail the conversation, but here goes: isn’t the two party system anathema to democracy? The last time I voted in Canada (the only place I’m allowed to vote), we had four choices (five in Quebec). Why only two in America? You guys are supposed to represent the pinnacle of freedom, yet you so rarely do so. Wouldn’t a third or fourth choice be agreeable to everybody? What stops it? I’m not trying to be a dick. It honestly fucks with my head.
@cesquilax money stops it. The money made sure we only get two parties and the money controls those parties as much as possible.
Serious question – are people who claim it’s not that a big a deal that the climate is changing, and that big government and big corporations shouldn’t be given more power to fight it, also called deniers? Because I think I am in that boat, and Pat might be too.
Serious reply – those people are called dipshits and know-nothings.
No, no, you should continue to bravely buck the trend.
Don’t let any “experts” tell you what to do. That warning not to drink the bleach in your basement? That’s just Big Gubmint trying to boss you around.
Fuck them, man. Show them who’s boss and chug-a-lug!
who live in their parents basements and flock to internet websites to prove how smart they are??just checking…
I’m not sure where you live, but you clearly didn’t come to this website to prove how smart you are.
dont really comment but this chaps my as$…. not a political argument at all… if your interested in weather, as i am, do some research about the weather of the past… guess what.. it was as, if not more, extreme in the 20s and 30s when there was much less co2 influence…. climate, by definition, is always changing… the extent that man plays,if any, is HIGHLY debatable…oh.. and it hasn’t warmed for over 15 years…that’s why the “global warming” header has been replaced with “climate change” or now better yet “climate disruption”!! awesome stuff..
You know, I was totally conned by the thousands of scientific studies on this issue, with all their fancy data and empirical findings, but now that I’ve read your barely literate post with all these claims you’ve pulled out of your ass, I’ve completely changed my mind.
If you really are interested in doing some research about the weather of the past, go read an almanac. If you want to do some research about the climate of the past, please read my comment on TheRealMSol’s post.
It’s frightening that people are rejecting the reality of climate change, and then base their opinion on what the climate, sorry ‘weather’ was like 100 years ago. It’s terrifying that you think scientists are that short-sighted and that you know more than them. Consider the vast amount of data that has been collected about the history of the earths climate in the past 10 years and then get back to us. I truly believe that a rational person can consider the data and come away with a rational opinion.
yea right otto man… i’ve been reading your mesmerizing comments for years….and as a result i am much smarter!! thanx man..guess the parents basement bit hit too close too home.. you keep being you man … and no i come to this site to read about true detective and game of thrones and there you are!!!
If this is the smarter you, I’m amazed that the dumber you was ever able to operate a computer.
Here you go, climate change deniers — this guy is part of your team. Have fun with that. The rest of us will be over with the guys with the lab coats and fancy Ph.Ds.
And you’ve been reading my comments for years, but just created an account this morning? Brilliant.
Because it does exist. All you asked was for evidence of a scientist saying that something would be underwater in the future and it wasn’t, in response to his comment about overreacting. I found one. I didn’t say I agreed with him or he’s he majority. You asked for something, I found it. So it isn’t a straw man, it’s a legit argument he made, with evidence that someone said it. That’s all. And if you read the article in question, you’d see that in order for his prediction to come true, the water level would have to rise at a massively dramatic level. So while no, it can’t be busted, it’s wholly unrealistic for it to rise that much over the next 20 years. So yes I read it. Stop being a pompous ass.
Debate this:
[www.climatechange2013.org]
This is not to be snotty. Science wouldn’t be science if it didn’t actively encourage debate. Find a flaw. If you can find a flaw that will stand up under scrutiny, you’ll probably win the Nobel Prize, or at least be considered for one. I’m not even joking. There are Nobel Prizes to be won for debunking this. So go to town.
All comers! This is what science does. Prove it wrong.
Nobody? I’m shocked.
Still nobody? Take issue with the actual issues. How are morons everywhere not lining up for this shit? I’ll even spot you that the Earth is 6000 years old and evolution is bullshit.
Give them time. They need someone at Fox News to come up with a soundbite for them.
Look, sheeple, the problem is that Benghazi had Reverend Wright get Solyndra with the IRS and Kenya on socialism when gay agenda plus the Hillary brain damage but Obamaphones not even lamestream media!
And don’t get me started on black guys.
well thank God, the prime minister of Australia isnt buying any of your poppycock!! or the fancy Phds with labcoats ..theyre slashing funding by 5 BILLION dollars over the next four years.. guess they’re not too concerned with all of your doomsday prophecies…and they’re ya know, an island.. Believe me it’s the first shoe to drop… there will be more and the curtain will be puled away slowly…. science is settled… science is never settled… that’s why it’s called science!!
Please stop using ellipses (these –>>….things), you obviously don’t know the function they serve in the American English language. Unless you’re constantly nervous about what you’re trying to say…
They’re an island of misfit toys. Are you really pointing to Australia to help your side of an argument?
The Australian prime minister is a right-wing nutjob.
But Australian scientists are not:
[blogs.telegraph.co.uk]
Any day now, we’ll be able to show gravity’s not real and we’ll starting floating to the moon. Who’s laughing now, fact-boy???
No, here’s what I asked for:
And please, provide me a link to these scientists who claimed in 1994 that all of New York and Florida would be underwater today. That’s an amazing strawman of bullshit right there.
And you provided a link to one guy who, when pressed by the idiots at Salon, speculated in 1988 that parts of Broadway would be underwater by 2028.
So, no, you did not find what I asked for, because it doesn’t fucking exist.
oh and your insults do amuse me…they have for years.. thx man .. .like i said you keep being you .. you’re obviously killing it in the Warming Glow universe!! :- ))
@Staubachlvr So one example for you is evidence, but the thousands of thousands of exmaples in support of climate change is not evidence enough.
Great standards you got there, shitheel.
[www.youtube.com]
“You don’t need peoples’ opinions on a fact.” – this about sums up my feelings on all the ignorant comments above.
Amen
Oh my god. No one in this thread is denying climate change! Jesus, even the original poster said he wasn’t denying it. All he said was people were extreme on both sides, and those extremes hurt the problem. The “evidence” I cited wasn’t supposed to convince anyone there wasn’t climate change either. It was merely in response to Otto man’s straw man argument. He said scientists didn’t exaggerate. I found one who did. That’s all, therefore showing that there are those who DO exaggerate, just like the idiots on the other side who completely deny it exists at all.
So yes Otto man, you’re right I didn’t find your exact example. I didn’t find a scientist in 1994 who said all of Florida or New York would be underwater. Congrats. What I did find was one in 1988 who said in 40 years parts of New York would be, and it looks like he will be wrong, therefore showing that, yes, some do exaggerate. But whatever I guess I’m just flat wrong because god fucking forbid you ever are. And for someone who calls people out for their “straw men”, you seem to do a lot of complaining about people complaining about “big government pushing global warming” and “big oil” later in this post when no one else brought it up. Surprised you haven’t worked in the Koch Brothers yet also. Stones from a glass house dude.
And Rex Hardbody I think I answered you. I believe in man made climate change. So friggin relax
No one in this thread is denying climate change!
Sure, just Billy Boy, Coopdogg and Vinicap below.
you seem to do a lot of complaining about people complaining about “big government pushing global warming” and “big oil” later in this post when no one else brought it up.
Sure, just Coopdogg below.
TheRealMSol stated that scientists — plural — had asserted twenty years ago that by today all of New York and all of Florida would be underwater. I called that argument a straw man.
You got your panties in a bunch about it and trotted out as evidence that such an argument was not a straw man because you found a single scientist who said that parts of Broadway would be underwater twenty years from today. (And for the record, yeah, parts of lower Manhattan were underwater recently for the first time in forever, thanks to global warming’s impact on Hurricane Sandy.)
So, yeah, I’m not going to admit I was wrong because I fucking wasn’t. The thing that he said existed did not exist.
Dude, I was merely agreeing with his overall point. That exaggeraters on both sides hurt the argument, which is why there’s a debate at all. There were a million ways to shut down his argument and you chose the path of most doucheness. How about “While there are scientists who exaggerate slightly, most are in agreement about the gradual yet substantial impact” than cite a million links you have handy to the recent estimate of, I believe, 10 feet in 80 years or so. If he keeps denying it, than go after him. Instead you chose to just shut down his argument by using a cliche. So now he also learns nothing and you still have one more uneducated person on the debate discussing it. By the way, I do love how you actually defend the guy in the article I posted by saying parts are underwater. That’s genius. I don’t think he meant flooding from a hurricane but whatever. I’m sure if one looked they could find other examples, but that’s what I found on Google at 8am with a quick search. I don’t feel like spending hours I don’t have at work defending an position I didn’t make to you. Some of us can’t sit around searching links all goddamn day. I found one, it makes the overall point, not necessarily the incredibly exact point, but moving on.
Would you of shot it down if it had said Rhode Island instead of New York or Florida?
And you’re right, Coopdog mentioned government first. My bad. But you’ve done that loads of other times so don’t act innocent on it. I don’t even know why I’m bothering considering how you tend to respond. So I’ll just borrow a page from your book and said “Jesus Christ…..” And end it
And for the record, parts of Miami are regularly underwater now:
[www.nytimes.com]
I really don’t understand the resistance to this. The scientific consensus is practically unanimous. The evidence of this change is all around us, more and more so ever year.
And yet conservatives have decided they need to dig their heels in and prevent America from doing anything to address the problem because, what, they still have so much hate for Al Gore?
Are you just making a statement or is this a response to me? Because if it is I’m about to shit blood because I’m ON YOU’RE FUCKING SIDE about climate change. It’s happening. It’s man made. It’s alarming. God damn it…
You said his argument was a straw man. It wasn’t. It exists. It’s wrong but it exists. That was all. That was my point. His argument wasn’t a straw man, he was merely using wrong evidence. How fucking hard is it to say “A few scientists have exaggerated claims, but most disagree with it because those few are fucking idiots”. That’s not that hard. and you’d of gotten nothing from me. Just prove him wrong next time instead of trying to prove you’re superior
Look at the timestamps. My last comment here came at the same time as yours, 1:08 pm.
Not a response to you, but a response to the idea that Florida would see flooding. Well, it has, actually, and it’s not caused by hurricanes. Those are “clear sky floods” and they’re happening now.
But that argument is a straw man. “Scientists 20 years ago said New York and Florida would be underwater today” is not the same thing as “One scientist 20 years ago said Broadway would be flooded 20 more years from now.”
Sorry, I’m not going to let that pass, because as this comment thread makes clear, the climate change deniers use the smallest bit of bullshit as their wedge to push back against the overwhelming evidence on the other side. I’m not giving them the benefit of the doubt, ever. And I’m not going to apologize for it either.
If that loses me a chance at winning the respect of a total stranger on the internet, so be it.
Hey, looks like my “Al Gore Derangement Syndrome Theory” might actually be right.
Tell you what, conservatives — if the rest of us agree to have Al Gore drawn and quartered on the Capitol Mall, and have it broadcast on live TV, would that be enough for you to pull your fucking heads out of your asses and listen to the goddamn scientists?
Link:
[talkingpointsmemo.com]
First of all:
[lmgtfy.com]
It’s too late to stop it entirely, but that’s the worst argument for doing nothing at all.
And as long as the “it’s no big deal” side has essentially bought off one major political party and is preventing any kind of action, yeah, it’s a big deal.