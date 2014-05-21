Pat Sajak Had Some Harsh Words For ‘Global Warming Alarmists’ On Twitter

Getty Image

If you don’t follow Pat Sajak on Twitter, you’re really missing out on a lot of free entertainment. Much like Al Michaels, Sajak is a member of the “guys who are fiercely conservative, but you wouldn’t know it” club. I think they’re working on shortening the name.

Every now and then you’ll catch Sajak, most likely drunk judging from past stories, posting screeds against the liberal agenda and being crazy. Here’s a prime and recent example:

Now the thing to take away from this is that Pat Sajak, America’s most beloved game show host (sorry Wink Martindale), is a climate change denier. It really is a head scratcher because he’s a genuinely funny and interesting guy about 85% of the time, but then a turd like this plops out.

Of course, if his desired effect was to troll us all into a frenzy, he might be victorious. But he wouldn’t…

Shame on me. Pat Sajak is just trolling us all now.

(Via Washington Post)