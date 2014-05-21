Pat Sajak Had Some Harsh Words For ‘Global Warming Alarmists’ On Twitter

#Wheel of Fortune #Twitter
Entertainment Writer
05.20.14 84 Comments
Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals

Getty Image

If you don’t follow Pat Sajak on Twitter, you’re really missing out on a lot of free entertainment. Much like Al Michaels, Sajak is a member of the “guys who are fiercely conservative, but you wouldn’t know it” club. I think they’re working on shortening the name.

Every now and then you’ll catch Sajak, most likely drunk judging from past stories, posting screeds against the liberal agenda and being crazy. Here’s a prime and recent example:

Now the thing to take away from this is that Pat Sajak, America’s most beloved game show host (sorry Wink Martindale), is a climate change denier. It really is a head scratcher because he’s a genuinely funny and interesting guy about 85% of the time, but then a turd like this plops out.

Of course, if his desired effect was to troll us all into a frenzy, he might be victorious. But he wouldn’t…

Shame on me. Pat Sajak is just trolling us all now.

(Via Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wheel of Fortune#Twitter
TAGSCLIMATE CHANGEPAT SAJAKTwitterWHEEL OF FORTUNE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP