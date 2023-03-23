Pat Sajak was apparently out of patience during Wednesday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune. While a contestant struggled to come up with an answer, the longtime host broke and literally told her to “Solve the darn puzzle.” Hey, at least he didn’t wrestle her like he did the night before.

Here’s what went down. During the category “Same Names,” only six letters were left to solve the puzzle when it got to contestant Nicole. She then correctly guessed the letter “c,” which was in three spaces, making the answer even more obvious. But instead of going for the kill, she guessed two more letters, and that’s when Sajak couldn’t keep still.

Via Decider:

Finally, she decided to solve the puzzle. “Oh, I’m going to solve,” Nicole exclaimed to Sajak’s relief. The 76-year-old host replied, “Please, solve the darn puzzle!” She correctly guessed “coconut and cough syrup.” Sajak continued to shade the happy winner, telling her, “It’s a horrible moment when you know that everyone in America knows what this is – why don’t I? But you got it.”

However, Sajak didn’t stop there. He made another comment about how long it took Nicole to solve the puzzle.

“We appreciate you pretending that you didn’t know what it was until the end,” Sajak said. “You increased the drama, that was great.”

Between wrestling contestants and telling them to hurry the heck up, we gotta ask, does Pat need more naptime between episodes? He’s getting a little cranky lately.

(Via Decider)