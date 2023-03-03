For the most part, you don’t have to have any proper knowledge before landing on Wheel Of Fortune as a contestant. For Jeopardy, you need to be smart and quick with the buzzer (or have a crush on Mayik Bialik) For The Price Is Right, you need to be able to yell as loud as possible by training your vocal cords to appeal to Drew Carey.

But when it comes to Wheel Of Fortune, in theory, anybody who speaks English and had gone through any type of schooling should be able to have a fun time. In theory. But that simply does not happen, and instead, viewers at home are pulling their hair out trying to telepathically communicate through the screen, a type of technology that has not been invented yet.

This week, a particular puzzle stumped one contestant on the long-running game show. See if you can figure it out, it’s s tough one:

Now, it’s pretty rare for a Wheel contestant to ask for an “X” but this is one of the fateful instances where it would surely help solve the puzzle! Instead, poor Angie tried to solve the puzzle by guessing “Warm Toasted Bagels With Low And Cream Cheese.” If you don’t know what low and cream cheese is, you’re in luck! It’s not real, nor does it sound appetizing.

The correct answer would have been “Warm Toasted Bagels With Lox And Cream Cheese” but luckily, the next contestant was able to solve it. Her incorrect guess did not go unnoticed by fans, though.

Omg on wheel of fortune someone just guessed warm toasted bagels with LOW and cream cheese instead of lox that is so embarrassing I would never show my face again — molly (@stateofmolly) March 2, 2023

on Wheel Of Fortune: WARM TOASTED BAGELS WITH LO_ AND CREAM CHEESE She said LOW AND CREAM CHEESE #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/nnia85QHbF — Sylvie Grateau (@KeiSays) March 2, 2023

In the entire 500,000 year history of wheel of Fortune, these may be the single absolute dimwit contestants I have ever seen, and I mean that in the purest fashion. Who’s never heard of LOX #WheelOfFortune — whats all this, then (@jenryannyc) March 2, 2023

The absolute verbal abuse my mom and I screamed at this lady on wheel of fortune who didn't know what lox was — 🌿Em🌿 (@drowsypal) March 2, 2023

This is not the first nor will it be the last time a contestant confidently says the wrong thing much to the dismay of everyone else, but hey, at least Sajak is a good sport about it most of the time. Other times…not so much!

You can check out the full episode here.

(Via TODAY)