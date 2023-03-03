patsajak1024.jpg
Twitter
TV

A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Who Has Apparently Never Been To A Deli Had Bagel-Loving Viewers At Home Losing Their Minds

For the most part, you don’t have to have any proper knowledge before landing on Wheel Of Fortune as a contestant. For Jeopardy, you need to be smart and quick with the buzzer (or have a crush on Mayik Bialik) For The Price Is Right, you need to be able to yell as loud as possible by training your vocal cords to appeal to Drew Carey.

But when it comes to Wheel Of Fortune, in theory, anybody who speaks English and had gone through any type of schooling should be able to have a fun time. In theory. But that simply does not happen, and instead, viewers at home are pulling their hair out trying to telepathically communicate through the screen, a type of technology that has not been invented yet.

This week, a particular puzzle stumped one contestant on the long-running game show. See if you can figure it out, it’s s tough one:

Wheel Of Fortune
Wheel Of Fortune

Now, it’s pretty rare for a Wheel contestant to ask for an “X” but this is one of the fateful instances where it would surely help solve the puzzle! Instead, poor Angie tried to solve the puzzle by guessing “Warm Toasted Bagels With Low And Cream Cheese.” If you don’t know what low and cream cheese is, you’re in luck! It’s not real, nor does it sound appetizing.

The correct answer would have been “Warm Toasted Bagels With Lox And Cream Cheese” but luckily, the next contestant was able to solve it. Her incorrect guess did not go unnoticed by fans, though.

This is not the first nor will it be the last time a contestant confidently says the wrong thing much to the dismay of everyone else, but hey, at least Sajak is a good sport about it most of the time. Other times…not so much!

You can check out the full episode here.

(Via TODAY)

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×