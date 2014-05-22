Patrick Stewart Hasn’t Aged In 25 Years And Stephen Colbert Wants To Know His Secret

Patrick Stewart dropping by to chat with Stephen Colbert is a recipe for delight. And the two did not disappoint last night as they immediately jumped into what message from the future Patrick Stewart would send to the younger version of himself (a la X-Men: Days of Future Past), the perks of knighthood, his grudge against the Harry Potter franchise, and — most importantly of all — how the hell Sir Patrick has managed not to age since The Next Generation days (spoiler: he vehemently denies ritualistically drinking virgin blood).
I mean seriously, just look at that visual evidence. Colbert is on the case…
And then there’s Ric Flair, who has probably aged more in the past 12 hours than Stewart has in 20+ years
Hell, Ric Flair has looked 70 since he was 20.
He is so delightful
All men can take lessons from Patrick on how to be awesome.
My biggest regret as a young black male is that I’ll never, ever be able to become an old white Englishman like Stewart no matter how hard I try. He just seems to happy with life in general.
Well @B-Low you don’t have to be an old white Englishman to be happy with life. lol. It’s all a choice.
WHY OH WHY CAN’T I SEE THIS??????
lol 4 or 5 years ago when I still (for some reason) read HuffPo, I commented on this very thing… and proceeded to have one of the conceded assholes over there absolutely jump in my shit for saying he hadn’t aged. For some reason this guy felt compelled to point out all the little ways Mr. Stewart had aged and call me a moron for saying he hadn’t.
I’m not sure why I felt compelled to share that story. He really has aged amazingly well, though. Cheers, Mr. Stewart. A treasure, you are.
Clearly this is a result of his time on Arrakis.
25 years? Excalibur came out 33 years ago: [www.extmovie.com]
He hasn’t aged because he looked 70 when he was 50.