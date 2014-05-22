Patrick Stewart Hasn’t Aged In 25 Years And Stephen Colbert Wants To Know His Secret

Patrick Stewart dropping by to chat with Stephen Colbert is a recipe for delight. And the two did not disappoint last night as they immediately jumped into what message from the future Patrick Stewart would send to the younger version of himself (a la X-Men: Days of Future Past), the perks of knighthood, his grudge against the Harry Potter franchise, and — most importantly of all — how the hell Sir Patrick has managed not to age since The Next Generation days (spoiler: he vehemently denies ritualistically drinking virgin blood).

I mean seriously, just look at that visual evidence. Colbert is on the case…

