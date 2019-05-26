YouTube

Not many children would actually want to get more of a school subject, but those children apparently haven’t watched AP Bio. But as word spread that AP Bio would not return for a third season, many involved with the NBC show hoped to create momentum online to revive it.

The show, which starred Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who takes a job as an AP Biology teacher in Toledo, Ohio. After two seasons on air Max O’Brien, the show’s creator, tweeted about NBC’s decision to end the show on Friday night.

loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they're 4 of my favorites. Plus 22 others are on Hulu (for now) and https://t.co/wUeZQNY5WZ. Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job! — Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

But in this world full of impermanence, there’s always a chance that a TV show can get revived if the news of it getting cancelled made enough waves online. That’s clearly what Patton Oswalt, who also starred on the show, was hoping for. All Memorial Day weekend, Oswalt implored fans of the show to be vocal about their disappointment that the show would not see a third season.