Patton Oswalt And Other Stars Launched A Campaign To #SaveAPBio After NBC Cancelled It

05.25.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

Not many children would actually want to get more of a school subject, but those children apparently haven’t watched AP Bio. But as word spread that AP Bio would not return for a third season, many involved with the NBC show hoped to create momentum online to revive it.

The show, which starred Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who takes a job as an AP Biology teacher in Toledo, Ohio. After two seasons on air Max O’Brien, the show’s creator, tweeted about NBC’s decision to end the show on Friday night.

But in this world full of impermanence, there’s always a chance that a TV show can get revived if the news of it getting cancelled made enough waves online. That’s clearly what Patton Oswalt, who also starred on the show, was hoping for. All Memorial Day weekend, Oswalt implored fans of the show to be vocal about their disappointment that the show would not see a third season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patton Oswalt#Twitter
TAGSap bioNBCPATTON OSWALTTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP