Patton Oswalt Will No Doubt Vastly Improve 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

#Casting News #Patton Oswalt #Agents Of SHIELD
03.20.14 4 years ago 45 Comments

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has, in the back half of the season, finally shown signs that it’s becoming the show we’ve wanted all along: Full of Marvel B-listers kicking ass. And now it’s Patton Oswalt’s turn to outshine the regular cast.

Interestingly, Oswalt will be playing former Howling Commando Eric Koenig who… well, let’s say Oswalt is something of a departure for the role, physically. But Oswalt was more interested in figuring out the central mystery of the show, according to Marvel:

“When they first told me the character’s name, I’ll admit the first thing I did is I went on Wikipedia and looked up the M.O.D.O.K. character to see if Koenig was maybe his name before he became M.O.D.O.K., but it wasn’t,” laughs Oswalt. “They keep on talking about the Clairvoyant in the show and I’m like, ‘is that M.O.D.O.K.? Am I M.O.D.O.K.?”

Dammit, now we want to see Oswalt as MODOK. Although we suppose the show has enough acronyms.

Anyway, it’s not clear when we’ll actually see Nick Fury’s good buddy: The show runs episodes April 1st, 8th, and 15th, and we’ve still got a Hulkbuster to visit the set as well. But at least now we’ve got something to look forward to. Hey, maybe he can weigh in on Star Wars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Casting News#Patton Oswalt#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSagents of shieldcasting newsMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDPATTON OSWALT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP