Patton Oswalt Will No Doubt Vastly Improve 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has, in the back half of the season, finally shown signs that it’s becoming the show we’ve wanted all along: Full of Marvel B-listers kicking ass. And now it’s Patton Oswalt’s turn to outshine the regular cast.



Interestingly, Oswalt will be playing former Howling Commando Eric Koenig who… well, let’s say Oswalt is something of a departure for the role, physically. But Oswalt was more interested in figuring out the central mystery of the show, according to Marvel:

“When they first told me the character’s name, I’ll admit the first thing I did is I went on Wikipedia and looked up the M.O.D.O.K. character to see if Koenig was maybe his name before he became M.O.D.O.K., but it wasn’t,” laughs Oswalt. “They keep on talking about the Clairvoyant in the show and I’m like, ‘is that M.O.D.O.K.? Am I M.O.D.O.K.?”

Dammit, now we want to see Oswalt as MODOK. Although we suppose the show has enough acronyms.

Anyway, it’s not clear when we’ll actually see Nick Fury’s good buddy: The show runs episodes April 1st, 8th, and 15th, and we’ve still got a Hulkbuster to visit the set as well. But at least now we’ve got something to look forward to. Hey, maybe he can weigh in on Star Wars.