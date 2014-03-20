Patton Oswalt Will No Doubt Vastly Improve 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has, in the back half of the season, finally shown signs that it’s becoming the show we’ve wanted all along: Full of Marvel B-listers kicking ass. And now it’s Patton Oswalt’s turn to outshine the regular cast.
Interestingly, Oswalt will be playing former Howling Commando Eric Koenig who… well, let’s say Oswalt is something of a departure for the role, physically. But Oswalt was more interested in figuring out the central mystery of the show, according to Marvel:
“When they first told me the character’s name, I’ll admit the first thing I did is I went on Wikipedia and looked up the M.O.D.O.K. character to see if Koenig was maybe his name before he became M.O.D.O.K., but it wasn’t,” laughs Oswalt. “They keep on talking about the Clairvoyant in the show and I’m like, ‘is that M.O.D.O.K.? Am I M.O.D.O.K.?”
Dammit, now we want to see Oswalt as MODOK. Although we suppose the show has enough acronyms.
Anyway, it’s not clear when we’ll actually see Nick Fury’s good buddy: The show runs episodes April 1st, 8th, and 15th, and we’ve still got a Hulkbuster to visit the set as well. But at least now we’ve got something to look forward to. Hey, maybe he can weigh in on Star Wars.
After his review of The Avengers a few years ago, he deserves a spot in the Marvel Universe.
N.O.T.H.I.N.G. can save the POS show.
“I don’t like what other people like but will continue to complain about it by pretending my opinion is the only one that matters”
Marvel’s Apologists of SHIELD!
If he played Constable Bob then they could establish that Justified and Agents exist in the same universe.
Now there’s a crossover.
No. Just… no.
Justified should never mention AoS.
Raylan Givens agent of S.H.I.L.D? I’d give him two episodes tops before he sleeps with Skye, Simmons, and May.
At the same time? Could you submit that script?
N.E.V.E.R E.N.O.U.G.H A.C.R.O.N.Y.M.S.
My vision of Oswalt’s character vastly improving Agents of SHIELD:
Eric Koenig: Bad news Agent Coulson
Agent Coulson: Oh?
Eric Koenig: Your entire team of agents just go hit by a bus
Agent Coulson: Even Sky?
Eric Koenig: Especially Sky. They’re probably not dead, but you’ll never see them again.
Agent Coulson: What will I do?
Eric Koenig: You’ll be getting a new, and far less bland, team assigned to you by next fall.
“We’re assigning you a real superhero.”
The “especially Sky” was what got me laughing.
“Also this Masters guy with something he calls ‘photographic reflexes’. Watch out for him, he’s got season-ending betrayal written all over him”
“Especially Sky. I backed up and went over her again just to make sure..er, I mean H.Y.D.R.A. did”
Ehh he is an ok dude I guess but I never quite got the fascination some people on the internet seem to have with him
Hilarious standup. I don’t need anything more than that.
Here you go. [www.youtube.com]
Go watch the KFC Famous Bowls routine.
I liked Patrice O’Neal’s KFC bowl bit better. He called it a plot to murder black people.
[grabs microphone] I keep meaning to defeat Hydra, but my gun is sitting right there next to my Scotch and my remote control. It just keeps losing the contest for my attention.
Constable Bob got promoted?
Can Raylan stop by?
Agents of N.O.P.E.
Not even Patton Oswalt can salvage that mess now.
I’ve been defending the show since it started, and there were a few times I even did so out of something other than duty. Hell, go way back, and you’ll see that I’ve defended Skye more than the entire rest of the internet put together. But it’s getting harder and harder to defend the show at all.
Even with Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Shepherd Book, The SLJ, and anyone else I might have missed, there’s just not enough character to the people on the Bus. Deathlok? That’s not Deathlok– that’s Cyborg Scale-earning actor we can afford. Agents Cheekbones and Boobs just don’t make me give a damn about what happens to them. Even Coulson has suffered as his background gets more half-heartedly developed. The only growth shown by any of the characters has come from May and Fitz, and May’s getting killed off before the end of season 1 because Ming-Na Wen signed a 1-year deal and isn’t going to go down with the ship.
So, why not have the whole Bus go down in flames in some epic way that leaves only Fitz and Coulson around to try and rebuild? Instead of this big, lumbering organization, why not have Fitz become the tech-genius/ field agent he’s shown he can be, and let him and Coulson build a new group out of– god forbid– qualified agents?
Whatever happens, there’s another season coming, and there’s been enough groundwork lain that it could be really good. I’can almost picture Joss Whedon saying, “I’ll do this show, but I’m not going to have a first season so good that everyone cries when it’s prematurely cancelled,” then ordering up the directionless mish-mash that SHIELD has become, saving the good stuff for season 2.
I’m honestly not 100% sure the show’s getting a second season. The ratings have been steadily declining, and honestly, the show hasn’t shown enough gain in quality to get the traction it needs.
Also, if we’re taking bets, Skye is toast. The show keeps trying too hard to make us care about her; I’m guessing she dies in a noble sacrifice as her superpowers come to the fore and turns into a computer program or something next season.
Patton is terrific, this show is not.
Internet consensus seems to be the only Whedon show that was good from the start was Firefly. Why is it such a surprise that Agents of Shield didn’t hit the ground running?
NME: Joss has almost nothing to do with the show.
I personally like the show and feel it is getting better each week
Constable Bob killed YOLO, so there’s one less acronym.
fewer
This guy guest stars in freakin everything.
Not even Patton can save Marvel’s Agents of C.L.I.C.H.E.
Wonder if he is playing the same character he played in the Newsroom?
Dear Marvel,
I have already given up on your show. However, if you decide to give us a twist by making Eric Koenig an alias for Dirk Anger, I will buy all the episodes I have missed, watch them three times each, and then proceed to never miss another episode again.
Give me Agents of H.A.T.E. and I’m tuning in.
I’d love it if he just sat in the background on “the Bus” (cringe), trying not to fall asleep amid all the witty banter from the regular cast.
“Our show full of blandly attractive bland people is failing!”
“Let’s bring on talented people who aren’t blandly attractive.”
“What could they possibly bring to the table?”
“Charisma, acting ability, and a sense of humor?”
“It’s…It’s almost like this is how we should have cast the show in the first place.”
“WHOA. Let’s not go crazy. America loves a white man with a fresh haircut.”
I just started watching Arrow. I didnt realize how far apart these were until that point. SHEESH. Take a hint, Marvel. Step it up.
Are you watching from the beginning, or jumping in during the middle of season 2?
I started with season 1 on Netflix. It’s far more engaging of a show. It’s actually intriguing.
I watched season 1 sporadically when it was on. I liked it but had some gripes. The. I rewatched it on Netflix in preparation for season 2, and I’m amazed at how well season 1 does the second time around. Other than the requisite CW soap opera stuff, the way Arrow builds Ollie’s universe is almost perfect, in the eyes of this lifelong comic book nerd.
Correct on all counts.
Hopefully his job is to slap Sky ever time she rolls her eyes.