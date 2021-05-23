We’re already a full Marvel television show removed from WandaVision‘s run on Disney+ and people are still raving about Kathryn Hahn’s work on the show. The memes her work sparked were just the start of the praise for her turn as Agatha Harkness, and her work throughout the season has changed the trajectory of her career to say the least.

Hahn was the subject of a well-deserved profile in Vanity Fair earlier in the week, which included some interesting anecdotes from some of her co-stars and a look at how she impacts the people she works with. And some of the best quotes from the feature came from the equally charming Paul Rudd, who has appeared in a number of projects with Hahn over the years.

The Antman actor certainly knows the Marvel universe, which is why it was lovely to see him praise Hahn’s work on WandaVision and just generally say very nice things about her.

Rudd, meanwhile, says that Hahn reminds him of his friend Olivia Colman in that “the temperature in the air changes when she’s in the room to a much more comfortable 72 degrees and sunny. Kathryn is such a bright light. Whatever it is you’re doing, she’s kind of the MVP.” Rudd didn’t miss a single episode of WandaVision, he adds, and is still reeling from “how good she was. I mean, my God, who else could do what she did? She does that crazy witch cackle, and you buy it. You know how hard it is to do a crazy witch cackle?”

At another point in the piece, Rudd compares Hahn to Radiohead, calling her “the best person on set” and “so joyous.” The whole piece is a great look at Hahn and her career both before and after WandaVision, but seeing another Marvel actor on completely unrelated projects praising another as an MVP is certainly some high praise.

[via Vanity Fair]