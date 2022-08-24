Peacock is about to get a massive shot in the arm when it comes to content. Thanks to NBCUniversal gathering up all of its shows from Hulu, Peacock’s premium tier will become the exclusive home for next-day NBC episodes starting September 19. That’s a whole lot of power-hitters including the wildly popular Law & Order shows and Saturday Night Live. And those two are just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out this lineup, which is sure to give Peacock a sizable bump in the streaming wars, especially with HBO Max just getting kneecapped by its new corporate owners after briefly looking like one of the best new platforms in recent years. Via Variety:

NBC series that will become exclusively available on Peacock include franchises like Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” trifecta and One Chicago (“Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”), the network’s late-night lineup including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “Saturday Night Live,” returning series such as “La Brea,” “New Amsterdam” and “Young Rock” and competition shows including “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” Also streaming exclusively on Peacock are new series bowing on NBC this fall including a reboot of “Quantum Leap” and “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

To further funnel broadcast subscribers towards Peacock, the streaming network will soon be the only place to watch Days of Our Lives. After 57 years, the long-running soap opera will make the jump to Peacock on September 12, just one week ahead of its NBC siblings making their mass exodus from Hulu.

