In a shocking move to people who just want to watch their stories, NBC has announced that Days of Our Lives will end its 57-year run on the network as it makes the jump to Peacock next month. The soap opera’s time slot will be filled by NBC Daily News as its predominantly older audience is now tasked with the option of joining the streaming world or giving up on the show entirely.

As news of the unprecedented move hit social media, people had plenty of jokes about how Days of Our Lives‘ target audiences will navigate these waters. If you’ve ever got a frantic call from your mom asking how to turn off the ads on Hulu, then you probably have an idea where this is all heading.

You can see some of the reactions below:

do people that watch days of our lives know what peacock is https://t.co/vcV2anPdHx — a silly guy (@_Mahlick) August 3, 2022

I’m a capitalist but making America’s grandmothers* pay $5 a month and navigate fucking *Peacock* to watch Days Of Our Lives has a real C. Montgomery Burns patina. *and me — Rob’s Cheaper, Ad-Supported Version (@r0bwatson) August 3, 2022

Saw Days Of Our Lives trending and thought they cancelled it (and with them moving it to Peacock, they as well have. Mee Maw is not gonna wanna deal with streaming to watch her soaps) pic.twitter.com/cED8ua0mej — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) August 4, 2022

Somebody said putting Days of Our Lives on Peacock is elder abuse 💀 — Meekgomery Biscuit ⚾ (@DrunkenNo_Odle) August 3, 2022

A 75 year old woman named Agnes when she has to remember her Peacock password in order to watch Days of Our Lives: https://t.co/dYbCLzCKQN pic.twitter.com/BwQyHro4Pg — Varnel Trill 💥—💥 OFFLINE! (@MillyBeamen) August 3, 2022

Moving Days Of Our Lives to a streaming service is the most hilarious thing ever. I can’t wait to get that phone call asking me to setup peacock for my mother & then asking for the password every week after I repeatedly told her not to log off. pic.twitter.com/8dOgqaVP9z — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) August 4, 2022

As for how NBC justified the move, a statement from the network claims that most of Days of Our Lives audience isn’t even watching the show on broadcast anymore, which could be the case given the pervasiveness of streaming devices. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

New episodes of Days of Our Lives will stream daily on Peacock starting September 12.

