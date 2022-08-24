TV history is being made this year, and it’s not just because of the massive amounts of new shows are entering the ring. For the first time ever, a three-hour Law & Order crossover event will kick off the fall TV season and feature Detective Cosgrove alongside Detective Shaw, Detective Benson, and Detective Stabler (who will be fully clothed) before meeting up with Jack McCoy, and Nolan Price. Who says the multiverse is just for superheroes?

The drama will begin with Law & Order: Organized Crime, jump on over to Law & Order: SVU before colluding on the original long-running series, Law & Order. The event will air Thursday, September 22nd at 8 pm on NBC, then stream on Peacock the next day.

Creator Dick Wolf says that this crossover was bound to happen sooner or later, as the case they are solving requires all hands on deck. The episode follows the crew as they begin to solve the murder of a young woman before realizing that it’s a part of a much larger crime ring. So very New York.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” Wolf said in a statement. “[Writers] Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order.”

Check out the teaser above.

(Via Deadline)