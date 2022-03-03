A frequent shooting location for Peaky Blinders went up in flames on Thursday morning requiring over 100 firefighters to put out the full building blaze. Located in Yorkshire, the historic Dalton Mills was often seen in the BBC One series (Netflix has international distribution rights) and other British productions like Downton Abbey. Video of the blaze quickly started bouncing around social media, and as you can see, the structure was completely engulfed in flames. As of this writing, there has been no word if the mill will be salvageable.

After working for hours to put out the blaze, rescue crews were still advising local residents to steer clear of the area and take precautions against smoke inhalation well into Thursday afternoon. Via People:

A video shared by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services showed the flames mostly subdued, and streams of water pouring into the building. They advised local residents to close their windows and avoid the area. The latest official update on the emergency website said that crews and specialists were still active at the scene at 7 p.m. GMT. It also listed 23 fire departments who tended the scene, as well as three special units.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. According to People, the production of Peaky Blinders had noted on its website that the historic building recently underwent a “clock tower renovation.” Whether that is connected to the full building blaze is unknown.

The Dalton Mills fire marks a series of bad lucks for Netflix. Earlier in the week, the production team for Lupin revealed that it had been targeted in a jewel heist. Some of the jewels stolen were also used The Crown, so again, not the best week for Netflix.

(Via People)