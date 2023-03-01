The Mandalorian basically pulled a Poochie on Cara Dune.

In the season three premiere of the Disney+ Star Wars show, its first episode since December 2020 (unless you count The Book of Boba Fett), Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) is on a mission to find redemption in the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore. To do so, however, he needs help from an old friend: Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), excuse me, High Magistrate Greef Karga.

The two catch up while walking around Nevarro, which is in need of a marshal (and a new IG-11 statue) to ward off pirates. “What about Marshal Dune?” Din Djarin wonders, referring to Cara Dune. “After she brought in Moff Gideon,” Karga replies, “she was recruited by special forces.” That’s the in-canon explanation for her absence, at least; in real life, Dune was played by Gina Carano, who was fired from the show (and a potential spin-off) for making “abhorrent and unacceptable” comments on social media.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” executive producer Rick Famuyiwa told Deadline about her nonappearance. “It had to be addressed in the creative, and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Anyway, that’s enough talk about Gina Carano. Here’s Baby Yoda hugging a Babu Frik alien.

As cute as ever.