Pete Davidson is back on Instagram but before you get too excited, it’s not a personal account where he’s sharing personal snaps of his current famous girlfriend (but not in the Instagram official way) Emily Ratajkowski. The Instagram is a joint account with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a person Davidson is apparently comfortable going Insta official with for some reason.

So far, the Instagram account features photos and videos of Davidson and Manning hanging out (hard) in Giants gear around New York City in what appears to be Davidson’s New York apartment. The account’s handle is @pete_eli10, and it has 36.7k followers as of the late afternoon of Thursday, December 8. The account’s first grid post was posted on Wednesday, December 7, and seven more individual grid posts have been shared since.

The account’s bio says, “We both don’t have Instagram so we made one together. Pete Davidson 🤝🏻 Eli Manning.” Very powerful stuff! The bio also includes a link to a YouTube video of the two hanging out, which was posted on the New York Giants official account.

“Hello Instagram,” Davidson said in one of the videos while laying on a bed adorned in Giants merch. “I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT.” In one photo shared on the account, Manning lights a cigarette for Davidson with the Brooklyn Bridge visible in the background. “you always got my back -Pete,” the caption says. In another, the two are posing in front of a mirror in what appears to be a dressing room, but could actually just be a rich person like Davidson’s closet.

This friendship is a mystery (most likely some kind of New York Giants promotion), but we will watch regardless.