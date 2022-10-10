GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” remix is resonating worldwide. That includes London, where the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday morning (October 9) in stunning fashion.

The Giants are one of the most surprising teams of the young 2022 NFL season. At 4-1, New York has already equaled its win total from last season, giving Big Blue plenty to celebrate. After defeating the Packers, Giants defensive end Jihad Ward went live on Instagram from the locker room. It was a “Tomorrow 2” sing-and-dance party.

Ward and star running back Saquon Barkley rapped part of Cardi’s verse to the camera, “I can’t put you in my business, you might wish me dead tomorrow / B*tches be on d*ck today, sing every word of ‘Up’ tomorrow.”

The clip made its way to Twitter, where Cardi gave her stamp of approval. “LMAAAAOOOOOOOOO …love that for them ….AHAAAAA,” the New York-bred Diamond-certified rapper tweeted.

GloRilla initially released “Tomorrow” in July as part of CMG’s compilation project, Gangsta Art. The Cardi-boosted “Tomorrow 2” arrived with a vengeance last month and debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. It marked GloRilla’s first top-10 Hot 100 single, while this is Cardi’s 11th time inside the top 10.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.