Peter Dinklage Gives The Most Thoughtful ‘Game Of Thrones’ Autographs

Peter Dinklage is the best. Everyone knows this. So when a Redditor asked him for a signed photo for her boyfriend’s birthday, they “only asked him to write good luck in law school on it and this is what he did.”
Of course “reconsider every decision you’ve made” is the correct advice, but quoting Tyrion Lannister and attributing himself is a close second.
Via r/GameOfThrones
Every time I see Dinklage doing press for a project he’s involved in, I see a guy who is just going through the motions. And I like that because I would be doing the exact same thing.
My favorite moment of his is still when he just barely acknowledged Audrey Plaze drunkenly harassing Will Ferrell at the awards show with a look of pure apathetic disdain.
Or Aubrey Plaza, your pick.
The Dinklage Abides.
To be overly specific,… the quote isn’t really anything to do with Mr Dinklage
The quote has quotation marks because he’s quoting Tyrion.
“My brother has his sword, King Robert has his warhammer and I have my mind…and a mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge. That’s why I read so much Jon Snow.”
So yeah,.. just thought i’d throw that out there.
It looks like that “minds” needs more books – preferably around grammar and spelling.
This quote was not chosen by Peter…If you contributed certain sum to a Kickstarter project for the movie “Little Feet” you received an autographed picture on which the contributor could have written any quote they wanted (there was a maximum character limit). I know because I contributed and got one for my wife as a gift and had to submit my quote.
