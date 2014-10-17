Peter Dinklage Gives The Most Thoughtful ‘Game Of Thrones’ Autographs

10.17.14

Peter Dinklage is the best. Everyone knows this. So when a Redditor asked him for a signed photo for her boyfriend’s birthday, they “only asked him to write good luck in law school on it and this is what he did.”

Of course “reconsider every decision you’ve made” is the correct advice, but quoting Tyrion Lannister and attributing himself is a close second.

