In a lot of ways, Rick and Morty is a unique cartoon. For one, they use improv to set up entire bits of the show, or at least the show’s intergalactic cable channels. But beyond that, much of the voice acting for the main characters is done by one person. Co-creator Justin Roiland voices both titular characters Rick and Morty, which basically means a lot of the show’s dialogue is just Justin talking to himself.

The effort it takes from Roiland to create a finished product really is something, especially when the characters are put in some awkward positions. That includes one of the show’s most beloved episodes, last season’s “Pickle Rick,” wherein Rick Sanchez turns himself into a pickle to avoid going to family therapy.

Pickle Rick became a beloved figure in the show, with fans getting tattoos and just generally shouting the phrase at random passersby because it’s kind of fun. But getting the audio tracks down was tough for Roiland, as evidenced by the above video where he can’t get through one of the episode’s opening lines. Roiland is a professional, though, and he does manage to get it all done.