Piers Morgan Snaps, Unleashes Bitchy Twitter Rant Aimed At ‘Poisonous Twerp’ Larry King

Ever since CNN put Larry King out to pasture and replaced him with vinegar-faced super-twat Piers Morgan, King has not been shy about needling his impossibly smug British replacement publicly every few months or so. So when it was announced that CNN was canceling Morgan’s show, you just knew old Lizard Larry wouldn’t be able to resist weighing in and probably lobbying to get his old job back, and that’s basically what he did. Asked by Howard Stern how he felt about Morgan’s show being canceled, King said that he had “mixed emotions.”
“The best definition of mixed emotions: Your mother-in-law goes over the cliff in your new car,” King said. “The mix was I thought they made a mistake in the Piers hire. I thought it was a mistake, one, to hire a Britisher in prime time and, two, I thought that he made himself too much part of the show…I always said, if you turn on an interview show on television, 95 percent of the time you should see the guest. If 95 percent of the time you see the host, there’s something wrong with that.”
Apparently having learned that King is out there dancing on his grave, Morgan unleashed a few deliciously bitchy tweets aimed directly at King.
In response, Larry King snatched a fly out of the air with his tongue and then sharted into an adult diaper, just in case you were wondering.
They both suck, but King is right on one point: the recent crop of journos are far too invested in themselves rather than the news. Fox (naturally), MSNBC, and HLN are the worst when it comes to thIs.
This would have some credibility if it didn’t come from Larry King, who was one of the innovators at making himself the brand.
I can’t say that I’m a huge fan of Larry King, but I do know that Piers Morgan is not even a pimple on King’s ass.
I two the sandbox. Larry King is an ossified relic, but Piers Morgan is a hack of the highest order. Guy was a tabloid toilet dripping over in the UK.
I would pay to watch Piers Morgan and Larry King getting replaced with a 3d Hologram of Daria who just interviews idiots and proceeds to destroy them in her usual sarcastic way
i’d pay to watch Larry and Dockers sit down and “talk over” their feud.
I like Larry’s examples of mixed emotions. Who knew he was funny?
Howard Stern used to bash the hell out of Larry King and for good reasons. Now they are pals. Go figure.
Larry King was never a good interviewer.
For some reason I picture Piers sitting at his computer thinking “Dont call him a Kike, dont call him a Kike”
Larry King snatched a fly out of the air with his tongue and then sharted into an adult diaper, just in case you were wondering.
A friend of mine worked at CNN a decade ago. Apparently, during every commercial break, Larry King would just let out one giant old-man fart after another.
FAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAART.
No acknowledgment.
FAAAAAAART.
No apology.
FAAAAAAAAAAAAAAART.
“And we’re back with Dame Judi Dench. Susan in Denver, you’re on the air!”
“You put me right off my fresh fried lobster, do you realize that?” (pushes plate away)
“Vinegar-faced super-twat…” That is absolutely the best description of Morgan I’ve ever heard. And all this time I’ve been wasting my breath calling him a miserable cunt.
For all the talk of buzzfeed here, these guys are amazing at extended insults.
I just hope the eventual fisticuffs leaves both of them dead while Charlie Rose gets first dibs at picking the meat from their carcasses.
There’s nothing Piers Morgan can do to Larry King that his 37 ex-wives haven’t already tried. The guy’s more unkillable than Rasputin. Morgan on the other hand should be set on fire by girl scouts, nearly drowned in the urine of senators, and then eaten alive by horny badgers.
So he is bragging about being 1 for 3 in beating king in the ratings?
Piers is really an insufferable asshat.
Piers Morgan is getting canceled? About time.