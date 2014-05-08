Piers Morgan Snaps, Unleashes Bitchy Twitter Rant Aimed At ‘Poisonous Twerp’ Larry King

Ever since CNN put Larry King out to pasture and replaced him with vinegar-faced super-twat Piers Morgan, King has not been shy about needling his impossibly smug British replacement publicly every few months or so. So when it was announced that CNN was canceling Morgan’s show, you just knew old Lizard Larry wouldn’t be able to resist weighing in and probably lobbying to get his old job back, and that’s basically what he did. Asked by Howard Stern how he felt about Morgan’s show being canceled, King said that he had “mixed emotions.”

“The best definition of mixed emotions: Your mother-in-law goes over the cliff in your new car,” King said. “The mix was I thought they made a mistake in the Piers hire. I thought it was a mistake, one, to hire a Britisher in prime time and, two, I thought that he made himself too much part of the show…I always said, if you turn on an interview show on television, 95 percent of the time you should see the guest. If 95 percent of the time you see the host, there’s something wrong with that.”

Apparently having learned that King is out there dancing on his grave, Morgan unleashed a few deliciously bitchy tweets aimed directly at King.

In response, Larry King snatched a fly out of the air with his tongue and then sharted into an adult diaper, just in case you were wondering.