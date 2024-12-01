Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Emilia Pérez – Netflix film This might be the most well-received musical film in years, especially after the Joker 2 debacle. Auteur Jacques Audiard has crafted this intense, electric, and captivating production about a cartel leader who fakes their own death and emerges as a woman, Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofia Gascón). Gomez portrays Emilia’s wife, Jessi, and this film will have long legs, so if you want to know what the continuing chatter is about, it’s waiting on Netflix for the taking. Also, my goodness, Zoe Saldaña could be resting easy upon her franchise-film career, but she clearly craves more including this daring project for the ages. 9. From – MGM+ series MGM+’s most popular streaming TV show has been renewed for a fourth season, and although the subject matter brings the Halloween spooks, the third season is still going strong. The show revolves around a nightmare town with a “Hotel California” vibe. Once you arrive, you cannot leave, and to make matters worse, forest creatures also attempt to infiltrate the settlement at sundown. The series has been, for better or worse, compared to Damon Lindelof’s Lost, which is to say, the series finale could be rough, but for the moment, the audience is all-in on the show’s ongoing mystery.

8. Cobra Kai – Netflix series The countdown is on for the February arrival of the final five episodes before the Legends movie takes the franchise baton back. In the meantime, it’s worth wondering whether a Miyagi-do curse is being telegraphed and whether good can prevail over Terry Silver. That hot-tub-loving cartoon villain cannot be stopped not even by law enforcement, but hopefully, the crane kick’s power hasn’t been entirely exhausted because it sounds like Silver could use one more to the face. In addition to the personal beefing clearly on display, the Sekai Taikai worldwide tournament still must be settled, and perhaps Robby and Tory can stop “defining the relationship” during battle, too. 7. Blitz – Apple TV+ movie Saoirse Ronan portrays a mother who evacuates out of London during World War II with her nine-year-old son, George (Elliott Heffernan), in tow. Unfortunately, George grows defiant and decides to attempt a return to home on his own, which leads to a frantic search by mom. Directed by Steve McQueen, the film also stars Paul Weller and Harris Dickinson, who is absolutely everywhere right now. Naturally, this is not a breezy type of holiday watch, but odds are that it might still be less stressful than some holiday table conversations this year. Just saying.

6. Hot Frosty – Netflix movie Well, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without cheese-ball romcoms on streaming services, and this year, Lacey Chabert has bopped over from her Hallmark Channel stomping grounds as a young widow with a magical scarf. Somehow, this item of clothing awakens a “dashing snowman” (Dustin Milligan) who also happens to be hot, so hot that he might melt. First, however, he might help her frozen heart find love again. Hmm. 5. Dune: Prophecy – HBO series streaming on Max Denis Villeneuve will be bringing a third Dune movie into the franchise fold, but first, this series serves as an intermission of sorts between sandworm rides from by Paul Atreides. The story takes place about 10,000 years before the blockbuster movies take flight and before Duncan Idaho was far too handsome to be striding around on Arrakis. This recently launched series will detail how the Bene Gesserit sisterhood will show the audience a new side of Frank Herbert’s epic brainchild. Dune: Prophecy follows the Sisterhood of Dune book penned by Brian Herbert (son of Frank) and Kevin J. Anderson, who detailed how a war has destroyed technology as this civilization has known it, and with that, the worldbuilding can begin anew.

4. Silo – Apple TV+ series This season began with a slower burn than the first Silo season, and to complicate matters further, the action now takes place in two different silos with the occasional dive back into the past. Fortunately, Rebecca Ferguson has been joined by Steve Zahn, so she’s not talking to herself while attempting to figure out her return trip home. Showrunner Graham Yost has a four-season plan for this Hugh Howey-authored saga, and clues are now dropping about how humanity ended up inside these massive bunkers in the first place. 3. The Day Of The Jackal – Peacock series Eddie Redmayne has conquered movies and hit Broadway, so it was probably time for him to take on streaming TV, too. Officially, the effort has been deemed a success with a second-season renewal already on tap and an audience who simply cannot get enough of spy-series permutations these days. This show remakes the same-named 1970s film directed by Fred Zinnemann with Redmayne taking the lone-assassin role of the Jackal, whose unparalleled run of lucrative hits meets more than its match when Latasha Lynch’s British intelligence officer is hot on his trail. Mouse, meet cat.