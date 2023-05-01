Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. The Diplomat (Netflix series) Keri Russell returns to a less collectively anxious iteration of her old FX stomping grounds, but she’s still under pressure while balancing a demanding career and a challenging marriage. The Americans audience should love this series, not only for the nostalgia factor but also for the mainstream-friendly storyline that fits right in with the streaming domination of The Night Agent on Netflix. That particular furor finally took a breather, and now, it’s time for Russell to soak in the well-deserved attention. TIE: 10. Citadel (Amazon Prime series) Bodyguard veteran Richard Madden leads the cast also starring Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci, as well as The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall. Yep, there’s even more espionage on display to capture the streaming world’s attention until Tom Cruise lands in theaters for the next Mission: Impossible film. Citadel isn’t nearly on par with that franchise, of course, but the series revolves around the power vacuum left after a global spy agency collapses along with agents and operatives’ memories. They must get back to their usual selves despite the amnesia before a crime syndicate plugs that void.

9. Scream VI (Paramount movie streaming on Paramount+) Ghostface finally shook up that little world known as the Big Apple after following some survivors who dreamed of finding a clean slate. Not even the dating apps are safe in New York City now. Actually, they’re not terribly safe IRL, which might be the most realistic thing about this franchise’s entire run. 8. Dave (FX series on Hulu) Awkwardness sells these days (just ask Nathan Fielder), and Dave Burd is here to oblige (because he’s a damn Good Sport) as meta-rapper Lil Dicky, a character who is based upon Burd’s real-life experiences. With Season 3, he’s diving into his first cross-country tour, which means that awkwardness is taking America by storm. Fortunately, Burd will also endear you while taking an alternate route towards exploring American culture in the oddest of ways.

7. Love & Death (HBO Max series) This show suffered the misfortune of being the second Candy Montgomery true-crime dramatization to arrive in as many years. Hulu’s Candy already laid out the gruesome ax-murdering that shook up a Texas community after Jessica Biel’s adulterous character took her fury out upon a supposed friend, played by Melanie Lynskey. Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons’ star power still shines here, and the way that the story arrives at its horrible crimes does take a different path, even if we already know how this story ends. David E. Kelley executive produces alongside Nicole Kidman, so you know that if they felt that this deserved another take, then it must be worth it. 6. Sweet Tooth (Netflix series) The savory slam dunk from Team Downey returns for more post-Great Crumble madness. Has the apocalypse ever been this adorable? No way. Rather than Walkers or the Infected, this tells the story of Hybrids and how the world simply cannot handle them. Sure, there’s a virus as well, but let’s not go there. Instead, this somewhat twisted fairytale follows Christian Convery’s Gus after he’s separated from Nonso Anozie’s Jeppard, and although their partnership is sorely missed, hopefully, they’ll find each other again.

5. Barry (HBO series streaming on HBO Max) Bill Hader’s brainchild will soon bid the world goodbye, and he’s sort-of back for one last job. Actually, things are incredibly bleak for his assassin/actor, but fortunately, this series still does a marvelous job of adding enough levity. This is largely due to Anthony Carrigan’s irresistible performance as as the perpetually-disguised Noho Hank, and of course, Henry Winkler remains a charismatic attraction as Gene. Too many beloved shows are ending this year, but there will always be potential successors on the way. 4. Mrs. Davis (Peacock series) You might think you know what to expect from this story of a nun fighting an almighty algorithm, but you have no idea. Betty Gilpin reteams with TV king Damon Lindelof in this seriously terrific series that is like watching Watchmen‘s Lube Man series on repeat. Gilpin’s Simone embarks upon a rip-roaring quest that cannot be detailed here, but rest assured, answers begin to surface right away. Mind you, several questions surface along the way, too, and this first season will keep you guessing until a literal rollercoaster arrives. And that’s one of the least nutso things that you will see on this show (which also includes Margo Martindale as a boozy nun), so get down to it.