Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Daredevil: Born Again – Disney+ series Just put on the suit already, Horn Head. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is taking his time getting back into the vigilante swing of things as this revival sits firmly in the courtroom drama realm. Still, future fight scenes promise to be brutal, and a shocking development in this week’s episode could pave the way for a pivotal character to formally debut in the MCU. Also, can we get some onscreen Frank Castle (without a doubt) soon? TYVM. 9. The Studio – Apple TV+ series Seth Rogen has become an Apple TV+ comedy force to behold, not only with Platonic but also while embodying a studio chief who happens to love movies and doesn’t want to destroy them by making necessary business choices. That disaster might be inevitable while reaping laughs for the TV audience. The forming consensus out there, however, is that this show is painfully funny, and Rogen is on his game as a co-creator with longtime partner Evan Goldberg. Co-stars include Kathryn Hahn, Olivia Wilde, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O’Hara, Rebecca Hall, Chase Sui Wonders, and Brian Cranston.

8. Heretic – A24 movie streaming Max Hugh Grant was born to portray the villain, no doubt about it. After being stuck too long in romcom world, he’s been going to town, first with HBO’s The Undoing and now with an unsettling character who turns the table on two Mormons who visit his home. Rising scream queen Sophie “Soapy” Turner finds herself trapped in his lair, and this A24 movie will have you gripping the seat handles, even while enjoying how much Hugh delights in being a psychopathic menace. Stuff it, Daniel Cleaver. 7. Running Point – Netflix series Mindy Kaling seems to have the magic Netflix touch. Her latest series hails from Warner Bros. TV with Kaling executive producing with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, and Netflix pulled an immediate renewal move after subscribers couldn’t resist Kate Hudson as a reformed partier who is suddenly inserted as head honcho of her family-owned pro hoops team. Hudson portrays Isla Gordon, who is a parody version of Los Angeles Lakers current President Jeanie Buss, son of late owner Jerry. Brenda Song and Chet Hanks co-star, and as already stated, there will be more.

6. Everyone’s Live With John Mulaney – Netflix series Everything’s coming up Mulaney. Following his Everybody’s In L.A. series, he intends to give late-night talk shows a little injection with a twelve-week first season. He will also appear in the next batch of Poker Face episodes, but his Netflix series is capturing eyeballs even while being a little rough around the edges. Presumably, that is happening by design, and Mulaney previously told his audience, “We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless.” So there. 5. The White Lotus – HBO series streaming on Max Creator Mike White is having a ball with the full frontal scenes this year, but the dinner scenes are currently my favorite part of how the tension is ratcheting up. Watching these characters (especially Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs’ differently miserable dudes) slowly destroy themselves never seems to get old, but maybe, just maybe, we can watch Greg finally get what he deserves? Somehow, he’s managed to avoid snakes, but I can cross my fingers for foreshadowing to work its magic. In the meantime, the trio of Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Michelle Monaghan are providing some (ideally non-fatal) drama that signals a showdown.

4. Dark Winds – AMC series streaming on AMC+ Author Tony Hillerman’s Navaho Nation law enforcement officers, Leaphorn (Zach McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordo), are taking on the supernatural terrors of The Sinister Pig novel. There will be no rest for the weary here, and the season “follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito [Jessica Matten] attempts to settle into her new life … but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.” Three seasons in, and this show remains one of the best crime dramas on TV right now. 3. The Righteous Gemstones – HBO series streaming on Max Danny McBride recently weighed in with UPROXX’s Sound Check on his favorite Kenny Powers songs, and the Eastbound & Down co-creator is now back with the evangelical Gemstones misfits for one last round of grifting. Expect to see plenty of Walton Goggins’ Baby Billy and, ideally, an equal amount of Edi Patterson‘s Judy with the rest of the extended family back and this ensemble cast being everything. Whether there are monster trucks or clogging sessions involved, this trainwreck is too much fun for all involved.