As one of three The Righteous Gemstones siblings, Judy Gemstone might be the one who’s most worth rooting for, given that she (unlike her brothers) fights an uphill battle for her father’s acceptance. Edi Patterson, who portrays Judy, infuses the character with troublesome tendencies and an aching vulnerability, both of which are barely contained by a tough-yet-messy exterior. Of course, audiences already grew to love Patterson-Danny McBride teamwork during HBO’s Vice Principals, and the duo worked so well together that she quickly agreed to Gemstones before knowing any details about McBride’s initial vision for the series.

Patterson, however, doesn’t simply play July but also does a fair share of the writing, including for that earworm, “Misbehavin.” That song, along with her work on the series, builds upon a solid foundation of improvisation work that she forged in her native Texas, as well as with the Groundlings sketch comedy troupe and in too many TV appearances to name here. In lockstep with the Gemstones season finale, Patterson was gracious enough to speak with us about Judy’s shenanigans, what it’s like to clog dance with Walton Goggins, and her role in the Rian Johnson’s upcoming Knives Out.

You co-wrote “Misbehavin.” So I kinda have to blame you for having it in my head all day long. And I’m not the only writer here who’s been randomly singing it.

Wow, that’s great! I’ve heard all sorts of iterations of “Misbehavin” getting stuck in your head. Many of them are people, like, adding in things that will happen in their normal life. People will write their own versions and just add things from their house, or they’ll sing it to their kids when they’re acting up. It seems like people are really making it their own, which is fun.

Yep, just walking through the house with a pickle in their mouth and all that.

That’s the greatest. That’s from Joey Stephens after Danny and I sent him a voice memo of me singing the chunk that we had written. Joey sent it back to us the next day, and that lyric was part of it. Wowie, wowie, it’s a great lyric.

You are active on Twitter, so you must have seen the song picking up steam after Jennifer Nettles sang it with Walton Goggins. What was going through your head, knowing that Judy would sing it pretty soon on the show?

You know, I didn’t think so much about it after it came out because I knew that what I’d done already existed, but when we went to record it, Jennifer and Walton had already recorded their version of it. And then Walton and I went to record ours, and it’s really interesting, and I really like where my brain landed with it because I like my voice, and I think I’m a good singer. But she’s like an angel dropped onto the Earth, her voice. Obviously, she’s a very well-known and respected country singer, but what she can do is mindblowing to me. Even just hearing their recording of it, I was like, “Okay, I’m about to go belt this out, and it’s gonna be something, but it’s not gonna be that.” But I liked the vibe, if you will, of knowing that Judy’s version of this is a little more raw and unrefined and trying to be like her [mom], so it all worked in my head.

And obviously, Walton has a long history of clogging experience.

He sure does, and so does Jennifer.

Did you have any experience in that realm? I mean, clogging next to him must be a craaaazy, intimidating experience.