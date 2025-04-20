Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. G20 – Amazon MGM Studios movie streaming on Prime Video When he’s not Homelander on The Boys, Antony Starr is getting his butt kicked by Viola Davis. At least, that’s what happened with Davis’ presidential character found herself as a target at the G20 summit. Starr was actually thrilled for the experience while adding on Instagram, “The signs were there all along…. I was gonna get my ass whupped. I’m glad it was you.” Then he added a “#blondesnothavingfun” hashtag. Poor Homie. 9. The Bondsman – Prime Video/Amazon series Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) received much more than he bargained for after that deal with the devil did not resolve as planned. Ideally, Amazon will announce a renewal so that the Lilith situation might receive resolution, but even if that doesn’t happen, the first season of this series drop kicks enough horror tropes to make this show a hellish ride worth taking. Bacon is also back in business soon with Sirens on Netflix, which will have the same sort of fun with Greek mythological references, so he’s doing just fine, thank you.

8. Companion – New Line Cinema film streaming on Max Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid star in this twisted romance that explores what happens when the final girl of a horror movie might actually be a robot. The trailer wasn’t subtle about the potentially sadistic elements of this movie’s setup, but an endless series of rug pulls will keep people guessing. Thatcher went on record to assure viewers that the movie was both “really funny” and “really layered,” and although the movie didn’t do gangbusters at the box office, at least a swift arrival on streaming might build some loyalists. 7. The Life List – Netflix movie Netflix is churning out romcom films like theaters in the 1990s, but instead of shelling out double digits at the multiplex, you can find comfort on your couch while watching a movie that probably would have starred Kate Hudson and an inexplicably shirtless Matthew McConaughey a few decades ago. Sofia Carson stars as Alex Rose, who finds herself on a self-discovery journey after the death of her mother (Connie Britton). She conditions the inheritance upon fulfilling the “life list” dreamed up by her teenage self. This ordeal includes choosing between dudes because, duh, it’s a romcom.

6. Daredevil: Born Again – Disney+ series Well, this week’s finale episode promised some sort of army of heroes coming in the second season, so yeah, I think we’re gonna need more of Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher. Krysten Ritter has also made it known that she is down for more Jessica Jones, so perhaps we shall see more scarf-and-jean magic coming to Disney+. And I don’t think enough people have realized yet that Margarita Levieva has been catching a raw deal on series cancellations for years (that In From The Cold development still feels wrong), and finally, she’s on the train for a followup. 5. Devil May Cry – Netflix series This wickedly fun animated adaptation proves that a sharp-dressed frontman rarely goes out of style. It doesn’t hurt that, in this case, the role is filled by a roguish, aesthetically-pleasing demon hunter who gallantly conquers high-octane action sequences while saving humanity with a flourish. Of course, a cliffhanger ending will be followed by more after Dante ended up on ice after being hauled away by Darkcom. Another successful video game adaptation is in the books, proving that the Hollywood powers that be are finally delivering the crowd pleasing goods (Minecraft, Fallout, The Last Of Us) by staying faithful to the source material.

4. Your Friends And Neighbors – Apple TV+ series A post-Landman Jon Hamm returns to his The Morning Show stomping grounds to throw off vague Don Draper vibes as a hedge funder whose personal and professional lives melt down. He reacts by stealing from his so-called friends in his affluent community, but he discovers that an even greater risk than thievery will be found within those acquaintances’ secret lives. Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn co-star in this show that’s already been renewed with James Marsden hopping into the second season cast. 3. The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu series The Testaments sequel series is currently in the works (also with Bruce Miller as showrunner) to extend Margaret Atwood’s tales of Gilead, but before that happens, we can consider why, exactly, anybody would choose to come back from Canada after escaping the show’s hellscape. Also, what the hell is Serena Joy plotting, if anything at all? Elisabeth Moss previously hinted that the relationship between June and Selena would be a large part of this season, and ideally, the both Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia will receive massive comeuppance before all is said and done.