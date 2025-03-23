Jon Hamm recently completed his wheeling and dealing Landman role on Paramount Plus, so you might be wondering why he’s scheduled to host SNL in the coming weeks. Well, that will line up with the The Morning Show actor returning to Apple TV+ to lead his own series, potentially with vague echoes of Mad Men‘s Don Draper for good measure. Let’s not waste any more time and uncover what to expect from Your Friends & Neighbors.

Plot

For starters, we can expect more than one season. Last November, Apple TV+ announced an early renewal that will follow an initial nine-episode season. See showrunner and Banshee co-creator Jonathan Trapper also co-created Your Friends & Neighbors, which will showcase Hamm as a high-powered hedge funder whose crumbling professional and personal lives lead him to dabble in the thieving, con-artist life. Perhaps both effectively and ineffectively, however, his victims are members of his own community.

Sure, that’s not the same as Don Draper stealing a fellow soldier’s identity, but arguably, the ad execs of the 1960s are not unlike the hedge fund managers of today, both being sellers of dreams and what not. And Hamm will once again be a sharp dressed man throwing up his own defenses, but as the series logline reveals, he will uncover more disturbing facades while stealing from his so-called friends:

After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Yep, that’s Olivia Munn among the cast of unsuspecting characters.

Beyond this series, Hamm’s Apple TV+ tenure will likely continue with more of The Morning Show, as he recently told Hollywood Reporter in an interview where he elaborated on how he has selected post-Mad Men projects: