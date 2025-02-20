When Netflix put their MCU shows out to pasture a handful of years ago, that could have been the end of the line for The Defenders. Then Disney+ made the seemingly unlikely move of popping that group’s individual series into their mostly wholesome streaming library. Now, Daredevil: Born Again is promising to deliver an incredibly violent original series (obviously a very TV-MA one) on Disney+. Defenders-tangential Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will also appear in the series focused on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) returning to his Hell’s Kitchen stomping grounds, so naturally, it’s worth wondering if a certain private investigator will also be revived onscreen.

Will Another Jessica Jones Series Happen On Disney+?

Nothing is official yet, but chatter has been ongoing. Star Krysten Ritter heard about Marvel Streaming (TV and Animation) Chief Brad Winderbaum tossing the idea around, and she is down. As Deadline reported, Ritter threw down the gauntlet: “C’mon Brad. Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.”

This week, Winderbaum spoke with Entertainment Weekly and stopped short of confirming a Jessica Jones return but provided more texture:

“I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously we don’t have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It’s dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

This means that the door also isn’t closed to Luke Cage (Mike Colter) or Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) reappearing at some point. Yet Krysten Ritter has been so forthright about her willingness to return (and she firmly believes in manifestation) that her leather jacket, infinity scarf, and infamous jeans seem almost destined to be in front of the camera before long. Carrie-Anne Moss, on the other hand, recently revealed that she’s pretty sure that Jeri Hogarth wouldn’t return to the Jessica Jones scene, but you never know.

While the audience awaits further news, one season of The Defenders and three seasons of Jessica Jones are currently streaming on Disney+.