Pour One Out For Charlie Sheen’s ‘Anger Management,’ Which Is Ending Its Series Run Tonight

Do you watch or do you know anyone who watches Charlie Sheen’s series, Anger Management? Yeah, me neither. Which is why I was amazed to learn that the series finale is airing on FX tonight. Yes, series finale. I KNOW. Other than casting news here and there, really the last thing I remember hearing about the series was back in 2012 when FX decided to order 90 episodes after a successful 10 episode first season — so I only assumed that Anger Management would be on forever and ever.
Not so much. After the second season debuted on January 17, 2013 to less than stellar ratings, FX has been airing new episodes of Anger Management nearly every single week — taking a few weeks or month off here and there — over the past 23 months. Back in May of this year, FX apparently announced that it would be airing two new episodes a week starting in June, burning them off as quickly as possible. As of today, 98 episodes have aired so far (88 of the 90 total order) and tonight’s two-part series finale will ring in 99 and 100.
It’s amazing. Here we’ve all been, just going about our lives like normal, and meanwhile Anger Management has been quietly airing almost every single week. And not to lavish even more praise on Charlie Sheen, but it’s really quite an amazing testament to his narcotics-encrusted work ethic. 100 episodes in two years. I don’t think Jon Stewart could even pull that off.
If there’s a lesson to be learned here, its don’t order a massive amount of episodes based on the initial success of a series of questionable quality that’s primary draw is the potential train-wreckery of the series lead. I guess that’s a pretty specific lesson, but hey — what do you want from me? It’s not like I ordered 90 episodes of the Charlie Sheen thing or anything.
Didn’t he make a ridiculous amount of money for this show?
A shit ton. They locked him up at the peak of his tigers blood/winning phase. Nobody watched the show but he still got all the money. That dude wasn’t bullshitting. He really was winning.
Charlie is one smart mofo. He is laughing all the way to the bank.
Where he will promptly withdraw $25K and then order up some hookers.
Seen it a couple times… Hated myself immediately after every.single.time
I’m still catching up on all of his crazy youtube videos, thanks crack cocaine!
I’ve never watched this one, but I can safely assume it is/was better than “Partners,” which I only watched because I used to kinda-sorta know the guy that played Martin Lawrence’s assistant. I watched the first two episodes it out of loyalty for the “hometown boy make (kinda) good” aspect, but dear lord, that show was a pile of shit.
your handle is chocolate wafer and your icon is poo. you can’t just let your comment end with “pile of shit” all un-ironically or whatever. I’m so disturbed by this I’m shaking.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
From wikipedia:
“The Daily Show typically tapes four new episodes a week, Monday through Thursday, forty-two weeks a year.”
4 x 42 = 168
168 x 2 = 336
336 episodes in two years is way more than 100 episodes in two years. That Jon Stewart comment was really odd.
Yeah, but that’s a daily news/politics show, not a scripted original series. A little different.
I think what he meant was “Not even Jon Stewart, who as an Uproxx employee I worship as my god, could turn out a piece of shit this smelly every week.”
@LG
That’s another reason the comment is weird to have been made. Jon Stewart has never been involved in a scripted sitcom endeavor, so why reference him at all?
He should have a reality show on the Playboy Channel because
a. It could be totally uncensored
b. Targeted at an audience who’d appreciate it more than the basic cable audience
c. I do not subscribe to the Playboy Channel.
Don’t know anybody who watches it do you live in a hipster bubble?
It’s a 10/90 production model and pretty much the answer to any question of how a shitty show can still be airing.