(WARNING: Spoilers (or maybe not?) for this week’s Power Book II: Ghost episode will be found below.)

Power Book II: Ghost just aired the most explosive episode of its third season with episode nine, “A Last Gift.” And that’s saying a lot considering that last week’s episode ended with the death of Cooper Saxe, a role that was played by Shane Johnson over the last decade. This week, however, the drama is at a season-high. Effie was just arrested for the attempted murder of Lauren, and that means everyone knows Lauren is alive now. Brayden and his family are in legal trouble after a Ponzi scheme was uncovered at Weston Holdings, and Tariq learns that his mother is in danger despite her being in witness protection.

Another big moment in the episode came when the Tejada children – Dru, Cane, and Diana – learned that their mother Monet was responsible for their father Lorenzo’s death. It leads to an explosive verbal attack from the kids as they lash out at Monet for her actions. This was especially true for Diana who had plenty to say to her mother, someone she’s had a very up-and-down relationship with over the course of Power Book II: Ghost.

Fresh off the release of “A Last Gift,” UPROXX caught up with LaToya Tonodeo, who plays the role of Diana Tejada, to speak about Diana’s relationship with Monet as well as others like Salim and Tariq. She also spoke about the Tejada family’s dynamic and her favorite moments of season three.

What does Diana want the most from her relationships in ‘Power Book II: Ghost?’ That being those with her mom, family, Tariq, and others?

When it comes to Monet, I feel like she wants to be seen for who she really is and valued. When it comes to Tariq, I feel like it’s a little bit of appreciation and also wanting to be seen. When it comes to her brothers this season, she genuinely feels that she fits in with them. All three of them are very different, but I don’t really feel that there’s this high-intensity relationship between those three, but definitely with her mother and Tariq, it’s very hot and cold. With Monet for sure, she wants to be seen and I feel like that’s been the running theme since we first met those two in season one.

One relationship that caught viewers by surprise was yours with Salim. What about Salim attracted Diana to him?

He was different than anyone — at least she thought — that she is normally around. She grew up in this drug life and this drug family, and she never really had the opportunity to be around outside people. When Tariq came around, it’s like, oh whoa, this guy’s interesting. We understand each other, we both want a higher education and we both understand the drug game, this is nice. But Tariq says one thing like, “No, I would but you know, I can’t be with you. Your mom, your family, we can’t do that?” So it’s like okay?… So when she finally goes to school, and she’s finding her independence there, she comes across Salim who, to her knowledge, is completely different. He’s not in the life, he’s a smart, educated teacher’s assistant. This is different for her. I feel like that’s what attracted her initially to Salim because he’s totally different from the Tejadas, he’s different from Tariq. That was appealing to her.

We see their relationship rise and fall pretty quickly, what does Diana learn about herself through their time together?

I would say loosely, maybe to not trust, but at the same time, you could tell that Diana’s wheels have been turning with Salim because she didn’t really trust him fully. He was always asking questions and she was over that. So I feel like if anything it’s not to be so ready to put the guards down so fast. Even though her guards weren’t all the way down, she did let them down a little bit to let him in. And I mean, clearly, they had sex so like she let her guard down, but like just to be more cautious if anything.

Season three really dives into the cracks of a family, how they happen, how they widen, and how (if it all) they get repaired. With everything that’s happened, Lorenzo and Zeke’s death, finding out Monet’s responsibility for it, and your arrest, how do you think things will be for the Tejadas going forward?