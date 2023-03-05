The first spin-off in 50 Cent’s Power Universe is set to return later this month. Power Book II: Ghost, where 50 Cent serves as an executive producer, will return for season three in less than two weeks and it comes after a dramatic end to season two. Zeke (played by Daniel Bellomy) was killed by Lorenzo (played by Berto Colon) who mistook him for Mecca (played by Daniel Sunjata). At the end of the season two finale episode, Monet (played by Mary J. Blige) is with her family when she learns that Zeke was killed and Lorenzo opts to stay quiet about his involvement in it As for Mecca, he will not appear in season three as he was shot and killed by Monet. Lastly, Tariq learns that Lauren (played by Paige Hurd) died in a car accident as she sought to escape town, but her death, just like Zeke’s, has some people suspicious.
Season two of Power Book II: Ghost also concluded with Brayden testifying at Tariq’s trial that he was the whole who was dealing drugs out of their dorm. He also testified that Course Correct was a solo operation which was enough to have Tariq freed. It gave Tariq the opportunity to stop Yaz’s adoption, but he realized that his little sister going to a safer and more stable family would probably be best for her. So for season 3, Tariq, Monet, and the rest of the cast must pick up the pieces, re-establish their lives, and more.
Here’s what we know at the moment for season three of Power Book II: Ghost.
Release Date
Season three of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on STARZ on Friday, March 17. It’s extremely fitting that the show makes its return on St. Patrick’s Day and new episodes will be available to watch on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. The weekly new episodes will also air on the STARZ channel at 8 PM EST/PST.
Cast
The cast for season three of Power Book II: Ghost includes the following main cast members: Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr., Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, Method Man as Davis MacLean, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada Sr., Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Councilman Rashad Tate, and Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan.
New additions to the cast include Monique Curnen as NYPD Sargent Blanca Rodriguez (you should recall her name from the original Power series), Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bonet, David Walton as Lucas Weston, Moriah Brown as Kiki Travis, and Caroline Chikezie as Noma.
Plot
Here is the official plot synopsis for season three of Power Book II: Ghost:
The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.
Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.
Trailer
Here is the official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season three:
Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ debuts on STARZ on March 17.