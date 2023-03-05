The first spin-off in 50 Cent’s Power Universe is set to return later this month. Power Book II: Ghost, where 50 Cent serves as an executive producer, will return for season three in less than two weeks and it comes after a dramatic end to season two. Zeke (played by Daniel Bellomy) was killed by Lorenzo (played by Berto Colon) who mistook him for Mecca (played by Daniel Sunjata). At the end of the season two finale episode, Monet (played by Mary J. Blige) is with her family when she learns that Zeke was killed and Lorenzo opts to stay quiet about his involvement in it As for Mecca, he will not appear in season three as he was shot and killed by Monet. Lastly, Tariq learns that Lauren (played by Paige Hurd) died in a car accident as she sought to escape town, but her death, just like Zeke’s, has some people suspicious.

Season two of Power Book II: Ghost also concluded with Brayden testifying at Tariq’s trial that he was the whole who was dealing drugs out of their dorm. He also testified that Course Correct was a solo operation which was enough to have Tariq freed. It gave Tariq the opportunity to stop Yaz’s adoption, but he realized that his little sister going to a safer and more stable family would probably be best for her. So for season 3, Tariq, Monet, and the rest of the cast must pick up the pieces, re-establish their lives, and more.

Here’s what we know at the moment for season three of Power Book II: Ghost.