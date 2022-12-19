Shortly after the original Power series came to an end at the beginning of 2020, 50 Cent and the crew officially launched the Power Universe. Nearly, two years later that universe consists of three spin-offs of the original Power series, with plans to keep expanding. The first of the three spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, is set to make a return in 2023 for its third season. The series is centered on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and his new life as a college student. Complications from his father James St. Patrick’s death, and a continued life in the drug game, have made Tariq’s life as a student much different than usual.
Season two of Power Book II: Ghost ended in typical dramatic Power fashion. Monet (Mary J. Blige) killed Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) was accidentally killed by Lorenzo (Berto Colon) who mistook him for Mecca. Brayden testified at Tariq’s trial and said that he was the only one who was dealing drugs out of their dorm room. This led to a judge dismissing the case and freeing Tariq. Lauren was allegedly killed in a car accident, but with the incident being tied to Effie, fans have some questions about the whole ordeal. We’ll see how things progress when Power Book II: Ghost makes its return next spring.
Release Date
Season three of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on March 17 on STARZ. That’s right, Tariq St. Patrick’s return to the small screen will land on St. Patrick’s Day. The first of ten episodes in season two will be available to watch that day on the STARZ app at 12 AM EST and it will air later on in the day on the STARZ channel at 8 PM EST. The season three premiere will come a little over a year after season two conclude with the deaths of Mecca and Zeke as well as Tariq’s release from prison.
Cast
The cast in season three of Power Book II: Ghost includes the following returning main cast members: Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Method Man as Davis MacLean, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stweart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate. New names to the main cast include: Moriah Brown as Keke Travis, Monique Curnen as Blanca Rodriguez (who was in the original Power series), David Walton as Lucas Weston, and Keesha Sharp as Harper Bonet.
Plot
Here is the official plot overview for season three of Power Book II: Ghost:
The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.
When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail.
Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.
Trailer
You can view the official season three teaser trailer for Power Book II: Ghost below:
Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ debuts on STARZ on March 17.