Shortly after the original Power series came to an end at the beginning of 2020, 50 Cent and the crew officially launched the Power Universe. Nearly, two years later that universe consists of three spin-offs of the original Power series, with plans to keep expanding. The first of the three spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, is set to make a return in 2023 for its third season. The series is centered on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and his new life as a college student. Complications from his father James St. Patrick’s death, and a continued life in the drug game, have made Tariq’s life as a student much different than usual.

Season two of Power Book II: Ghost ended in typical dramatic Power fashion. Monet (Mary J. Blige) killed Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) was accidentally killed by Lorenzo (Berto Colon) who mistook him for Mecca. Brayden testified at Tariq’s trial and said that he was the only one who was dealing drugs out of their dorm room. This led to a judge dismissing the case and freeing Tariq. Lauren was allegedly killed in a car accident, but with the incident being tied to Effie, fans have some questions about the whole ordeal. We’ll see how things progress when Power Book II: Ghost makes its return next spring.