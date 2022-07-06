Despite how messy the original Pretty Little Liars turned out to be (probably because they had multiple people posing as “A” and also they added in some secret twins towards the end of the series…the whole thing was very confusing) HBO Max has moved forward with a new spinoff series of the uber-popular teen slasher drama.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows a new group of liars set in the fictional town of Millwood. The trailer shows all of your typical teen drama tropes: dances, school assemblies, and your run-of-the-mill mass murderer. Just another day in high school!

The series is the third spinoff in the PLL franchise, but the first to be on HBO Max, so there is some room for more gore. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria.

Here is the official HBO Max description:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

The series begins streaming July 28th on HBO Max. Check out the trailer above.