Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In July 2022

The world may be on fire but don’t worry, HBO Max has released its streaming lineup for July, and there are plenty of shows and movies that should help you disassociate from reality.
We’re talking about more teen murder mystery with a new Pretty Little Liars series, some cartoon comedy courtesy of Bob’s Burgers, another Issa Rae-helmed show about Black female friendship, and more. For the sake of your mental health, just turn off the news and tune into a streaming service this month … preferably this one.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this July.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max series premiering 7/28)
Based in the same universe as the original series, this new teen murder mystery introduces fans to a different town filled with the same serial-stalking horrors that plagued the OG PLL crew. A group of disparate teens in a small blue-collar town are plagued by another murdering psychopath with a flair for the dramatics and they soon suspect they’re being targeted thanks to the sins committed by their parents two decades earlier. If you missed the wild twists and turns of the Freeform series but want a bit more horror thrown in, this one might be for you.
Bob’s Burgers Movie (movie streaming 7/12)
The Belchers are back and dealing with a whole new catastrophe that threatens their burger business in this feature film. A ruptured water line and an inconvenient sinkhole pop up just as summer begins, forcing the family to get creative in order to keep their customers. Meanwhile, the kids are off on a mystery-solving mission that could determine the fate of the restaurant.
Rap Sh*t (HBO Max series premiering 7/21)
Insecure creator Issa Rae is behind this new comedy series that follows two estranged friends in Miami who try to start their own rap group. As the two women struggle to create their brand, they’ll have to fix their own issues with each other to make their music careers work.
Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this July:
Avail. 7/1
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
Avail. 7/2
Before Midnight, 2013
Sidewalk Stories, 1989
Avail. 7/7
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Avail. 7/9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Avail. 7/10
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 7/11
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
Avail. 7/12
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
Avail. 7/14
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Avail. 7/15
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 7/16
Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
Avail. 7/17
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
Avail. 7/19
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
Avail. 7/21
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
Avail. 7/23
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 7/26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
Avail. 7/27
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 7/28
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
Avail. 7/29
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
The Milestone Generation, 2022
Here’s everything leaving HBO and HBO Max in July:
Leaving 7/9
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving 7/11
Black Mass, 2015
Leaving 7/13
Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016
Leaving 7/23
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving 7/26
The Accountant, 2016
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014
Leaving 7/31
2:22, 2017 (HBO)
10, 1979
300, 2006
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blinded by the Light, 2019
Blue Streak, 1999
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
Camelot, 1967
Captains Courageous, 1937
Carefree, 1938
Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Collide, 2017 (HBO)
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)
Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Friday the 13th, 2009
Girl Crazy, 1943
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Illusions, 1982
In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Jason’s Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)
Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)
Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
Morocco, 1930
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
My Dream is Yours, 1949
No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Ondine, 2010 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Queen Christina, 1933
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Salt, 2010
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance, 1937
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)
So This Is Paris, 1926
Special Agent, 1935
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Stage Fright, 1950
Stepmom, 1998
Summer of ’42, 1971
Supernova, 2000 (HBO)
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Barkley of Broadway, 1949
The Big House, 1930
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
The Green Hornet, 2011
The Haunting, 1963
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
The Letter, 1940
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)
The Omega Man, 1971
The One Below, 2016 (HBO)
The Opposite Sex, 1956
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wings of Eagle, 1957
The Woman, 1939
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)
Victor/Victoria, 1982
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
Wild Wild West, 1999
Winter Meeting, 1948
Without Love, 1945
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005