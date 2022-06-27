Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In July 2022

The world may be on fire but don’t worry, HBO Max has released its streaming lineup for July, and there are plenty of shows and movies that should help you disassociate from reality.

We’re talking about more teen murder mystery with a new Pretty Little Liars series, some cartoon comedy courtesy of Bob’s Burgers, another Issa Rae-helmed show about Black female friendship, and more. For the sake of your mental health, just turn off the news and tune into a streaming service this month … preferably this one.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this July.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max series premiering 7/28)

Based in the same universe as the original series, this new teen murder mystery introduces fans to a different town filled with the same serial-stalking horrors that plagued the OG PLL crew. A group of disparate teens in a small blue-collar town are plagued by another murdering psychopath with a flair for the dramatics and they soon suspect they’re being targeted thanks to the sins committed by their parents two decades earlier. If you missed the wild twists and turns of the Freeform series but want a bit more horror thrown in, this one might be for you.

Bob’s Burgers Movie (movie streaming 7/12)

The Belchers are back and dealing with a whole new catastrophe that threatens their burger business in this feature film. A ruptured water line and an inconvenient sinkhole pop up just as summer begins, forcing the family to get creative in order to keep their customers. Meanwhile, the kids are off on a mystery-solving mission that could determine the fate of the restaurant.

Rap Sh*t (HBO Max series premiering 7/21)

Insecure creator Issa Rae is behind this new comedy series that follows two estranged friends in Miami who try to start their own rap group. As the two women struggle to create their brand, they’ll have to fix their own issues with each other to make their music careers work.