These Photos Explain Why ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Is The Most Tweeted-About Show Ever

Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead are by far the most popular shows we cover. They regularly bring in ratings ABC would kill for, and their online presence is second and third to only one unlikely series: ABC Family’s jiggly juggernaut, Pretty Little Liars. These numbers are ridiculous.

Boasting season highs across all target demos, the spring finale of Pretty Little Liars became the #1 most-tweeted series telecast of 2014 to date – and the #4 most-tweeted series telecast in TV history – amassing nearly 1.5 million tweets by nearly 411,000 unique contributors, peaking at a rate of 37,000 tweets per minute. Impressively, the series now accounts for the Top 6 most-tweeted TV series telecasts on record, with nine episodes accruing over one million tweets. (Via)

Why is it so insanely popular? Well, it appeals to Twitter’s two biggest demographics: emoji-loving teenage girls, and horndogs. These GQ photos are for the latter.

NOW I get why my 15-year-old male cousin watches. See more over at GQ.

Via GQ