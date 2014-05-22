These Photos Explain Why ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Is The Most Tweeted-About Show Ever

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.22.14 23 Comments

Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead are by far the most popular shows we cover. They regularly bring in ratings ABC would kill for, and their online presence is second and third to only one unlikely series: ABC Family’s jiggly juggernaut, Pretty Little Liars. These numbers are ridiculous.

Boasting season highs across all target demos, the spring finale of Pretty Little Liars became the #1 most-tweeted series telecast of 2014 to date – and the #4 most-tweeted series telecast in TV history – amassing nearly 1.5 million tweets by nearly 411,000 unique contributors, peaking at a rate of 37,000 tweets per minute. Impressively, the series now accounts for the Top 6 most-tweeted TV series telecasts on record, with nine episodes accruing over one million tweets. (Via)

Why is it so insanely popular? Well, it appeals to Twitter’s two biggest demographics: emoji-loving teenage girls, and horndogs. These GQ photos are for the latter.

NOW I get why my 15-year-old male cousin watches. See more over at GQ.

Via GQ

Around The Web

TAGSASHLEY BENSONGQLUCY HALEPRETTY LITTLE LIARS

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP