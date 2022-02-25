In 1994, Pulp Fiction made Quentin Tarantino one of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood. What did he do with his newfound clout? Direct an episode of ER, of course. Ten years later, in the time between Kill Bill: Volume 2 and Death Proof, he stepped behind the camera for another TV show: CSI, a one-off gig that earned him his only Emmy nomination (his role as an Elvis impersonator on The Golden Girls was sadly overlooked). Those are, to date, the only times Tarantino has directed for TV. But Deadline reports that he’s in “early talks to direct one or two episodes” of Justified: City Primeval, the Justified limited series with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (not to be confused with Space Raylan):

Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. There also is the filmmaker’s devotion to Elmore Leonard, who created the Givens character… He optioned several Leonard titles during his career and has talked about possibly directing one of his Westerns, Forty Lashes Less One.

One Leonard adaptation that actually got made is Jackie Brown, based on his 1992 novel Rum Punch. If you want to make a case that it’s Tarantino’s best movie, well, you wouldn’t be the only one.

Tarantino also worked with Olyphant’s Justified co-star Walton Goggins on Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, and you can hear his voice in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. There’s no word on whether Boyd Crowder will, like Raylan, be in City Primeval, but if he is, one thing’s for sure: his hair will look incredible.

(Via Deadline)