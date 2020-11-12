As you’re probably aware by now, Timothy Olyphant appeared in The Mandalorian‘s recent Chapter 9 episode (fittingly titled as “The Marshal”). In doing so, he nearly overshadowed a huge nerd development: the surprise resurrection of Boba Fett. A lot has happened in our world since that episode aired, but there’s never a bad time to circle back to Olyphant’s many onscreen rodeos as a lawman. He’s certainly doing nothing to deter his reputation as a charismatic wearer of badges, given that the new Fargo season sees him doing his swaggery routine as well.

Olyphant is undeniably attracted to these roles, even though his career actually boasts a decent amount of variety. Back in the day, he danced on the other side of the law in Go; he did the romantic-lead thing in Catch and Release; and he menacingly cackled while stoking murder-vibes in A Perfect Getaway. He was also fan-freaking-tastic as a husband who adores his zombie wife in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. Still, he can’t stop gripping that gun in the holster while strutting through America and the galaxy at large.

So, it’s time to revisit Olyphant’s Top Five lawman joints; these aren’t only ones, but they’re the best. For an example of a not-so-great entry, one need only go back to the unremarkable, Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000). This was a rare occasion where he played a completely generic cop. Granted, the character wasn’t drawn well, but Olyphant has trashed his own “mediocre” performance in the film. He was disappointed in his lack of effort, and we can at least thank that Nic Cage movie for doing one thing: inspiring Olyphant to do better (I reckon he did).

5. The Crazies (2010)



This horror remake accomplished much more, thematically, than the original George Romero flick. Yet given its heavy-genre leanings, it didn’t attract a huge audience, although critics mostly dug it. This also isn’t technically a zombie film, though a lot of the motifs that run through those movies remain the same. There’s a biohazard afoot that transforms people into irrational and nearly unstoppable killers, and Olyphant’s sheriff finds himself navigating the early stages of the outbreak while sh*t gets real with the military as martial law descends. Granted, it’s a scary watch, but it bypasses the usual horror tropes and manages to be somewhat cerebral. And of course, there’s a leading turn by a guy who’d go on to star in a comedic zombie series on Netflix.

Olyphant’s convincing as a small-town cop, and the project arrived at an interesting point in his career: a few years after Deadwood ended as an HBO TV series but right before Justified launched on FX. I certainly would advise anyone who’s an Olyphant-lawman completist to put this film on their list, but it’s not as wonderful as his other badge-filled turns for a few reasons: (1) This is not the typical Olyphant lawman who’s confidently equipped to deal with every situation, so he’s not as satisfying to witness if you’re looking for his usual mythical bent; (2) Olyphant does not wear a hat here, and I’m not sorry to say that, yes, that matters!

4. Fargo (2020)



This is where things get tricky, fast, because it feels somewhat criminal to rank five wonderful Olyphant performances that are all worthy of appreciation. How lucky are we, really, to have this guy embracing various incarnations of the way that he knows people love to see him most? He’s a charming rascal, and he knows it. Let’s be honest, I’d even watch him don sheriff-y attire and simply make oatmeal in a slow cooker (something that he actually does in real life, probably in plainclothes) for a full season. An Olyphant foodie hour, as long he wears a hat, would be my pandemic-viewing jam, so there’s a nice idea for HBO Max’s World of Calm Season 2. With that said, Olyphant’s Fargo appearance doesn’t reel me in quite as much as I hoped that it would.