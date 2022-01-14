TV’s most smoldering lawman is coming back.

FX announced on Friday that Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role as U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, a Justified spin-off based on Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. (Space Raylan was a warm up.)

The series takes place eight years after the events of finale, with Raylan pulling a reverse Dexter and moving to Miami. He’s now a “walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind,” according to the official plot description.

Here’s more:

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a.k.a. the Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

No other casting information has been revealed yet, including whether any other Justified favorites, like Winona (Natalie Zea) or god-tier character Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns), will return. There’s also the Boyd Crowder of it all. It might cheapen Justified‘s near-perfect finale for Boyd to misbehave again. Then again, the more Boyd, the better. I have already checked Google to see if there are Dairy Queens in Detroit (there are).

Justified: City Primeval does not have a premiere date.