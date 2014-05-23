Quentin Tarantino Wants To Make A Four-Hour ‘Django’ Miniseries Featuring 90 Minutes Of Unseen Footage

Getty Image

Did you finish watching Django Unchained back in 2012 and immediately sit up and say “Hot damn, did I like that movie. But do you know what would have made it even better? If it had been 90 minutes longer, and on television, and broken up over the course of a month.” Well, hoo partner, does Quentin Tarantino have some news for you.

“I have about 90 minutes worth of material with Django,” Tarantino said. “It hasn’t been seen. My idea, frankly, is to cut together a four-hour version of Django Unchained. “But I wouldn’t show it like a four hour movie. I would cut it up into hour chapters. Like a four-part mini-series. And show it on cable television. Show it like an hour at a time, each chapter.” “We’d use all the material I have and it wouldn’t be an endurance test. It would be a mini-series. And people love those,” Tarantino said. [USA Today]

Now, admittedly, I was being a bit of a wisenheimer up there in the intro paragraph. There is somewhere approaching a 100% chance I would watch four-hour, four-episode miniseries version of Django Unchained on HBO or some other premium cable channel (or Netflix, for that matter). Hell, I would do that for most Tarantino movies. All I’m saying is that we need to be careful here. Tarantino can get carried away very easily, and this is a slippery slope for him. It’s only a short hop from “Let’s do a four-hour Django miniseries on cable” to “I’VE RE-CUT JACKIE BROWN INTO A 10-HOUR SERIES BY ADDING DELETED SCENES AND FIVE HOURS OF FOOTAGE FROM PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN MARTIAL ARTS MOVIES FROM THE MID-1940S*.” Proceed with caution.

*Would watch