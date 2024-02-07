Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, Family Feud. All iconic game shows in their own right, but all missing the key component to any quiz-based experience: Balls.

Fortunately, a new entry in the world of game shows won’t make the same mistake. Arriving on Fox later this year, Quiz with Balls will make good on its title by combining balls with a “high-stakes quiz show” that will challenge competitors’ minds as well as their bodies. It’s a fully immersive experience that harnesses the power of balls in ways Pat Sajak would never dare.

Via Deadline:

Each episode features two families competing for $100,000 in a “battle of the balls.” Standing on a high platform over a pool, they must all work together as they face a multiple-choice quiz where each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned way up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player. If there’s a wrong answer, the massive ball mercilessly whacks them into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get. But the longer they last, the more money they bank, until one team reaches the final round to play for the $100,000 grand prize.

Quiz with Balls originated on Dutch TV because there’s a proud people who aren’t afraid of ball-based bouts of wit and cunning. However, America will get a chance to show that it, too, can handle giant balls thanks to showrunner Anthony Carbone, the guy behind the Netflix hit The Floor is Lava.

