After famously losing an Emmy at the virtual ceremonies in 2020 (what a wild ride that year was) Ramy Youssef is back in action. Youssef’s brilliant A24-produced comedy Ramy will return for its third season in just a few short weeks, and we finally have the first look at the highly anticipated set of episodes.

Season three of the show will follow Ramy as he goes through both “spiritual” and financial debt and finds the meaning of life…while living in New Jersey. The series also stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, and Mohammed Amer.

Throughout the newest trailer, fans get a glimpse into Ramy’s family and their various endeavors: Ramy’s sister Dena encourages their mother to go to therapy, which is met with immediate pushback, Uncle Naseem proclaims himself as “politically fluid” and Stevie gets himself a girlfriend, played by model Bella Hadid in her first acting role. As per the official description:

Caught between a religious Muslim community who believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife exists, Ramy and his family navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Ramy returns for its third season on September 30th on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.