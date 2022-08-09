Mo Amer Is A ‘Refugee Free Agent’ In The A24-Produced ‘Mo’ Trailer

If you’ve been looking for something to fill the Ramy Youssef–sized hole in your heart while waiting for the third season of Hulu’s Ramy, look no further than Netflix’s upcoming series Mo. Youssef is executive producing Mo, alongside writer and star Mohammed “Mo” Amer, who also appeared in the hit series Ramy.

Mo will be based on Amer’s own life as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas, while dealing with casual racism, providing for his family, and learning about his own religion. Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba and Tobe Nwigwe also star in the series. As per the official Netflix description:

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullsh*t as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.

The series is executive produced by Ravi Nanan and Hallie Sekoff of A24, after the studio secured a television deal with Youssef in 2019. Harrus Danow, Luvh Rakhe, and Solvan Naim will also produce.

Amer is no stranger to Netflix as the comedian has several standup specials on the streamer. He will also star in the upcming superhero movie Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson later this year.

Mo premieres on August 24th on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.