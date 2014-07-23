Ranking The ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire’ Characters Who Look Least Like Their ‘Game Of Thrones’ Counterparts

But then again, sometimes Martin’s characters really are just too ugly for the screen. That’s when casting directors adapt. They try to find actors who live up to the spirit of the character, and not necessarily the appearance. Overall, it’s probably been good for the series. After all, we might not feel the same about Tyrion if he were actually missing his nose.
Here are the 10 most egregious changes from the book to the series in terms of appearance. Most were made more attractive, but in at least one instance (Catelyn Stark), the actor isn’t as attractive as the character described in the book series.
10. Renly Baratheon — He is tall, handsome man with black hair falling to his shoulders. His hair is long, but always well kept, and he prefers to be clean shaven.
9. King Joffrey — Tall for a boy his age, with blond curly hair. He’s handsome, has bright green eyes, pouty lips and an evil sneer. He is thought to look quite feminine. So, basically, the series got everything wrong except the evil sneer.
8. Sandor Clegane — Huge, heavily-muscled man. The right side of his face is gaunt, with sharp cheekbones and his long hair is dark and thin and brushed so that it covers the left side since no hair grows there. The left side of his face is a ruin with no ear and a twisted mass of scar around his good left eye. Slick black flesh is pocked with craters and deep cracks that ooze red and wet. On his jaw, bone shows. The HBO series seems to have gotten a less gruesome version of that.
7. Lord Mace Tyrell — Tyrell is handsome and a once-powerful-looking man, though he has turned to fat. He has curly brown hair and cuts his beard into a triangular shape that has white spots within it. Sorry, this guy was never handsome.
6. Arya Stark — A long face, grey eyes, and brown hair. She is skinny and athletic. At the start of the story, she goes by the nickname “Arya Horseface.” There’s nothing “horse face” about Maisie Williams. She’s pure adorable.
Tyrion’s scar on the show makes him look badass as hell. HALFMAN!
With Renly, he’s supposed to be a spitting imade of Robert when he was younger, so they did alright. They did nail the other Baratheons though.
I thought Stannis is bald and bearded in the book.
Stephen Dillane is balding and was rocking a close-cropped beard when he last appeared, so they’re in the ball park. He definitely has the whole stern no-fucks-given thing nailed down cold.
I thought Renly was skinnier than Robert was at that age. Also I thought book Renly has been described as super handsome while show Renly seems like the Milhouse of Westeros to me.
Michelle Fairley is not attractive. And as we learned on 24, she also can’t fly. Just like Bran!
I mean, she’s attractive. I think the problem is that books-Cat is made to be much younger than TV-Cat. Michelle Fairley is 50. At RW she was supposed to be 35 (according to the wiki). So they can’t dress her as hot as a 35 year old (who in the very beginning of AGoT was still trying to make another baby with Ned).
You think so? I always got an fit MILF vibe offa her, especially when she’d wear more revealing outfits at premieres & such. Then again I’m sick and twisted so there’s that.
I think she’s pretty not a knockout I guess but not bad by any stretch of the imagination. Along the line of what LG was saying I thought the book Cersei is supposed to be painfully beautiful and while Lena Headey is cute and looks like a really fun person but I would never be smitten by her presence.
@Eatz I am more than smitten with Ms. Headey. Like, hella smitten.
I feel like some of these changes (Tyrion having a nose, the Hound’s face) were made purely because it would have been a pain in the ass to do that much makeup on an actor every day.
That and people wouldn’t want to look at that gross shit on a week to week basis.
You could argue they could have gotten around Tyrion’s nose by hiding it under a prosthetic most of the time (similar to Richard Harrow on Boardwalk Empire), but The Hound would be essentially making something that looked like the Nolan version of Two Face, they couldn’t have done it with make-up alone and it’s not really worth digging into the CG dragon budget to make one guys face look super gross.
Wow, that second picture of Cat, no wonder Littlefinger was willing to destroy everything for that.
curly hair? what is this “curly” hair?
“Michelle Fairley — who plays Catelyn in the books — ”
Really?
It’s quiet impressive, she is able to bend her body into the shape of all those words. That’s talend.
Talent + Legend = Talend.
Playing a character in a book must be hard…cover.
Rowles be Rowles’n, y’all, Giving his usual 67% with no copy edits for his non-Pajiba work. You get what you pay for.
And of course I have a typo in that sentence. (Sighs)
Yeah but see what you did, begbie3, 6 minutes later, you apologized for it.
I think Maise William’s puppy-dog face makes her more of a sympathetic character.
Stay tuned, my friend. Stay tuned…
Brienne of Tarth seems accurate……
nsfw, dick.
Goddamn bronies…
Yeah thank God no one was just looking at my comp! Really hope no one sees that on my history…the photo is SO creepy too!!!! Not a huge deal but next time please a little heads up:-)
what is that from? why is she just nakedly standing there?
…and holding a disembodied hand!
Where ELSE did you want her to stand?
In the books I always imagined sort of a younger Francesca Annis from Dune as Catelyn
She was flat-out stunning in that movie. No wonder Ralph Fiennes dated her for nearly a decade. She still looks great for being nearly 70, but if you want hot, check her out in the 1971 film version of Macbeth. I’d lay waste to half of Scotland to hit that without even hesitating: [upload.wikimedia.org]
Dustin: Dude, I am not busting on you for being objective about how a guy looks and all, but how can you jibe Ramsey Snow being “actually kind of good-looking” to Dinklage being “a very attractive guy?” I’m not into dudes or anything, but I don’t remember any girls saying “wasn’t the little person from Elf hawt?!!!??!? OMG!!!”
Have to agree about Ramsey, although not so much about Tyrion – Dinklage is so cool that it kind of makes him a handsome fellow.
Speaking of Ramsey, I HATE this character AND the actor; the guy was spot on during season 3 (was totally ‘fleshy’ and looked like he could become all-out fat) , but obbbviously started working out and going for a between-seasons-makeover.
I hate it when an actor loses a LOT of weight between seasons and f**ks up the continuity of a show just for his or her own selfish reasons…
Of this whole list, this is the one I disagreed with most. From the description given, I think the casting of Ramsay was spot on.
Iwan Rheon was already fit, they had him in bulkier costumes season 3 whereas he got some shirtless scenes this last season. Plus, GoT not these supporting actors only jobs. They aren’t going to pull a Fat Mac for 30 min of screen time.
***Spoilers***
um i know people rag on you a lot for getting facts wrong, in fact i’m starting to think you do it on purpose, but the book describes one of Tyrions eyes as being purple, which is actually quite important as a certain family is characterized of having violet eyes
ooh you know what i think I was wrong, sorry dustin perhaps I should do my homework before commenting on an article
That theory is stupid on multiple levels
Ugh hate the Tyrion is a secret Targ theory and if it turns out to be true, I will be mad.
I just read a theory the other day that Littlefinger is the last surviving member of the Reyne family (As in “The Rains of Castamere”) and I wanted to poke my eyes out. Not everyone is someone else! Only Jon Snow is (or should be).
Tyrion as a Secret Targ is important because he is the third head of the Dragon
However Tyrion is not a Targ. Jaime and Cersi have a higher likelihood of being Targaryen since the Mad King probably took rights with their mother on her wedding day. As told to Jaime by his aunt.
Ser Pounce via Tommen is the third head?
The most egregious change is obviously Strong Belwas, who in the books is big and fast and strong and had tons of scars in his belly. “before I fight a man I let him cut me once. Count the scars and you will know how many Strong Belwas has slain.”
But in the books, he looks like this :
…
Fat* not fast.
Didn’t you mean “In the show, he looks like this”?
Totally minor character who no one even noticed, but I was very disappointed by Bronze Yohn Royce on the show, who I always pictured looking like medieval Lee Marvin.
Yeah, I really liked how in the book even though he is somewhat past his Prime everyone is still kind of scared of Bronze Yohn. I feel in the show someone looked at the charecter and said “well since he only has 5 lines he’s going to be a pudgy boob so Sansa and Littlefinger look smarter”.
It bothered me that they made Ser Jorah Mormont handsome and rugged on the show. In the books he’s sweaty, balding and heavyset. If he lived on earth he’d probably wear jogging suits and gold chains.
They should have just animated Carl from Aqua Teen Hunger Force into the show to play the part.
@Flying Penguin I just LOLd at the idea of that.
To be fair with the whole Catelyn Stark thing, she’s actually portrayed as older in the show than in the books, as everyone is like 12 or 30 in those.
I think Daario should’ve been in the #1 spot really. And yes, this Ramsay Snow is hot.
Agreed, he’s by far the least like his book counterpart. Hell, it actually took me a while to make the connection that the guy in the show was supposed to be Daario simply because he’s not the blue-haired fancy pirate that the book depicts him as.
How can you miss Jorah Mormont?
In the books he’s basically full on bear (in the gay community sense of a bear). He’s massive and covered in hair.
In the TV show he’s an average sized, middle aged, handsome guy.
Always disappointed in that change, as his body type in the books is a huge part of who he is as a character. It’s very much a beauty and the beast thing, with his unrequited love for Dany.
Yeah, Jorah was a major omission from this list.
Also if he were huge and hairy, he’d actually look more like a relative of Show Jeor (who was expertly cast).
Whoops, meant that as a reply.
how could they no put in Rob and John stark in this list who are clearly in there mid twenties in the show when they are supposed to be between 14 and 16 in the books.