Ranking The Best And Worst Internet Service Providers Based On Netflix Speed. Where Does Yours Rank?

Netflix obviously relies heavily on Internet Service Providers to provide a good user experience for its customers, and with the battle over Net Neutrality, the streaming service is attempting to help pressure ISPs into providing better service by alerting customers to the best and worst ISPs for Netflix speed. Given the fact that many ISP subscribers may base their subscription decisions on their ability to watch Netflix (or Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.), this is a smart move by Netflix to take some control over the Net Neutrality debate. Sure, Verizon can throttle its customers in order to shake down Netflix for a bigger payment, but if they do so, Netflix is going to tell its customers what Verizon is doing and those customers may ultimately switch to a better ISP.
SMART!
I’m sure this has a lot to do with the fact that Netflix is already paying ISPs huge sums to get more direct connections. In fact, they have just such an arrangement Verizon, but still, Verizon has been slow up update their speeds and continues to provide sh*tty service to its customers. When Netflix called Verizon out on that last week, Verizon told Netflix to shut the f**k up. That basically proves that Netflix’s strategy is working; they’re taking control of the situation, and they’re pissing the ISPs off by calling them out on their crap speeds.
In fact, Netflix has introduced the ISP Speed Index, which ranks the major ISPs by their speed, which is basically a guide to customers about which ISPs they should subscribe to. And guess what? Despite the fact that Netflix has already paid Verizon for better service, Verizon STILL ranks dead last.
Here’s a ranking of ISP speeds, from first to last (and the average speed in kilobytes)
1. Cablevision – Optimum 3.03
2. Cox – 2.94
3. Charter – 2.87
4. Suddenlink – 2.83
5. Comcast – 2.72
6. Time Warner – 2.45
7. Bright House – 2.23
8. Windstream DSL – 1.90
9. Frontier DSL – 1.90
10. Verizon FIOS – 1.90
11. Mediacom – 1.85
12. Centurylink DSL – 1.82
13. AT&T UVerse – 1.70
14. Hughes – 1.18
15. Clearwise – 1.16
16. Verizon DSL – 1.05
As you can see, Verizon SUCKS with around a third of what Cablevision provides, which says to me that, if I were were Verizon subscriber who watched a lot of Netflix, I’d find a different ISP as soon as possible (if one is available in your area).
If you live in Canada, by the way, here’s how your ISPs stack up.
RCN is KILLING it when you click “See smaller ISPs”
Came here to say that. Switched from Comcast last month and it’s paid off in spades.
My household has had RCN for many years and they’ve been pretty great for the most part. Comcast’s cable boxes and interfaces seem way better.
I recently moved from a Comcast monopoly neighborhood to one where RCN is available, and I couldn’t be happier with the switch.
I’m not a fan of RCN’s ondemand options vs. Comcast’s, but that’s not really a big deal.
Everything else about the change is better, especially the cost. It costs less for twice the internet speed as well as fully loaded cable minus movie channels than just the internet package I had with Comcast. Fuck Comcast.
While Fios isn’t exactly burning up the charts comparing the Verizon DSL to the top performers is like comparing a Chevy Cruz to a corvette.
I have Time Warner cable and lately AT&T has been raping my street going door to door converting TWC customers over to U-Verse land. They’ve been largely successful. And I thank them for it, because I’m no longer competing with other TWC cable modem customers for traffic.
Now I just have to worry about Comcast and it’s eventual purchase of TWC and the caps on data they’re going to impose.
Cant front on Optimum cuz since OITNB came back on friday its been movin alot better than b4..HBOGO is working even better
Verizon FIOS is a little lower, but Verizon DSL is a whole different beast (and extremely limited from a technology standpoint). FIOS should be killing it, with their bandwidth potential, so I’m not giving Verizon a pass, but compare the FIOS number, not the DSL number.
UVerse in San Diego is great. It takes the usual 20-30 seconds for the image quality to start to shine, but after that it’s crystal clear with rarely any buffering.
I don’t see Cabletown in this list.
Shit, Kabletown.
I had Windstream with my old apartment complex for two years. Shit was the worst. I was forced into it with the “deal” they had with the ownership. I was paying $75 per month and I was lucky to get 8mbs down. At least with TWC I’m only paying $60 and getting around 28mbs.
In Lafayette, LA we have Cox…and we have our own public fiber initiative that is handing Cox their ass on a plate. Similar and possible better than Google Fiber…they just started offering 1000 up and down for $70 per month for a promotional period. That’s sick.
I call BULLSHIT on Charter. They sucked here in Houston.
Uverse seems too low, I get great speeds and watch HD no problem.
Anyone here have Google Fiber?
I almost had it. I was living in KC through the entire process. Unfortunately I quit my job and moved before I could experience it.
I did however experience how shitty their contractors were in regards to converting my apt complex into Google fiber ready real estate. They made huge messes in everyone’s apartment. In the closet where they installed I had an industrial size container of liquid laundry detergent. For some reason it was necessary for them to uncap it and tip it over. My closet was not pretty afterwards.
Unfortunately for them they still had lots more work to do and I still had a decent amount of detergent. Every time I saw their vans outside I basically painted them with detergent. Childish I know but I felt better
So… no.
Comparing to the Canadian list is interesting. The top two are fiber networks, while the 3rd place ISP equals Cablevision and the last place ISP is faster than the last 9 American ISPs.
Unfortunately most people don’t have access to all ISPs and are stuck with Rogers or the shittiest non-fiber Bell options. Rogers is particularly awful, with frequent service interuption, ranging from a second (still enough to break your direct download or get you killed in online gaming) to a few hours. They’re also the most expensive. But hey, at least they spend some of that money on the Blue Jays and it’s finally paying off!
Canada is even more fucked than the US in terms of access. In the west you have a choice of Shaw or Telus, in the east you have a choice of Bell or Rogers.
I wonder where Frontier FIOS coverage lies.. its FIOS so in theory should be fast and its not Verizon..PLEASE TELL ME?! I’m stuck with it until Google Fiber is installed in my neighborhood.
The speed is in megabytes, not kilobytes Dustin. Or we could all kill ourselves having to live with a 1996 Internet connection.
Also I actually have Distributel in Canada, but I get the Bell Fiber from them, and my speed is a lil’ bit better than 3.16mbps. So, yay to my Internet connection!
Just counting the days until Google Fiber gets installed now…
Sweet! My local service is sitting pretty at number 9 on the smaller ISP list.
Nope. Cablevision is shit in NYC and I dispute any evidence that claims otherwise. Optimum is dreadful. Granted, this is with only ONE service, but I never had anything approaching decent with Optimum. Plus, you’re subsidizing the Knicks, who are awful.
Had Fios Triple Play when I moved in with my roommate. We ended up canceling cause we couldn’t afford the biil, realistically. We switched to just internet with Cablevision, for 55 a month, as apposed to 150 with verizon. And HOLY FUCKING CRAP DID MY SPEEDS IMPROVE.
My Telus highspeed is actually slightly better than what Netflix claims but that’s probably because I live in a bigger market. Having lived in a city of 20,000, Canadian cable and internet providers don’t give a rats ass about you
I have CenturyLink DSL and have very few problems,if any,running two Roku boxes and a pc all at the same time.I did complain one time about the speeds,but not sure if that’s why it’s faster,lol…..
Why worry only about netflx when the Open Internet is at stake. Recently ranker deemed AT&T as the worst ISP. And it was not because of their customer service but because of their stance on Net Neutrality. Downvote them to hell!!. [bit.ly]
