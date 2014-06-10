Ranking The Best And Worst Internet Service Providers Based On Netflix Speed. Where Does Yours Rank?

Netflix obviously relies heavily on Internet Service Providers to provide a good user experience for its customers, and with the battle over Net Neutrality, the streaming service is attempting to help pressure ISPs into providing better service by alerting customers to the best and worst ISPs for Netflix speed. Given the fact that many ISP subscribers may base their subscription decisions on their ability to watch Netflix (or Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.), this is a smart move by Netflix to take some control over the Net Neutrality debate. Sure, Verizon can throttle its customers in order to shake down Netflix for a bigger payment, but if they do so, Netflix is going to tell its customers what Verizon is doing and those customers may ultimately switch to a better ISP.

SMART!

I’m sure this has a lot to do with the fact that Netflix is already paying ISPs huge sums to get more direct connections. In fact, they have just such an arrangement Verizon, but still, Verizon has been slow up update their speeds and continues to provide sh*tty service to its customers. When Netflix called Verizon out on that last week, Verizon told Netflix to shut the f**k up. That basically proves that Netflix’s strategy is working; they’re taking control of the situation, and they’re pissing the ISPs off by calling them out on their crap speeds.

In fact, Netflix has introduced the ISP Speed Index, which ranks the major ISPs by their speed, which is basically a guide to customers about which ISPs they should subscribe to. And guess what? Despite the fact that Netflix has already paid Verizon for better service, Verizon STILL ranks dead last.

Here’s a ranking of ISP speeds, from first to last (and the average speed in kilobytes)

1. Cablevision – Optimum 3.03

2. Cox – 2.94

3. Charter – 2.87

4. Suddenlink – 2.83

5. Comcast – 2.72

6. Time Warner – 2.45

7. Bright House – 2.23

8. Windstream DSL – 1.90

9. Frontier DSL – 1.90

10. Verizon FIOS – 1.90

11. Mediacom – 1.85

12. Centurylink DSL – 1.82

13. AT&T UVerse – 1.70

14. Hughes – 1.18

15. Clearwise – 1.16

16. Verizon DSL – 1.05

—

As you can see, Verizon SUCKS with around a third of what Cablevision provides, which says to me that, if I were were Verizon subscriber who watched a lot of Netflix, I’d find a different ISP as soon as possible (if one is available in your area).

If you live in Canada, by the way, here’s how your ISPs stack up.