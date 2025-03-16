Here’s everything to know about Ransom Canyon, including plot details, the cast, and when it comes out.

Every channel wants a Yellowstone (or 1883 or 1923 or The Madison , probably) of their own. Every streaming service, too. Netflix thinks it might have found theirs — with a dash of Virgin River — in Ransom Canyon.

Plot

Ransom Canyon is not only fun to say in a Rural Juror kind of way. It’s also based on a popular book series from author Jodi Thomas. As for the plot, the Netflix show is described as “a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.”

At the center of the story is rancher Staten Kirkland (played by Josh Duhamel), who is “healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance” in Ransom Canyon, according to the official logline. His only glimmer of hope is family friend and dancehall owner Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly, returning to Texas from Friday Night Lights). Here’s more: “But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

Ransom Canyon is created by April Blair (All American, Wednesday, Jane by Design), who told Tudum that the setting “isn’t just a town. It’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home… Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there.”

You know who’s excited for Ransom Country? The person who left this review on the first book in the series, A Small Town Cowboy Romance:

“love the writer, great story of life”

Short and to the point! If you like Yellowstone, Virgin River, Lyla Garrity, and/or great stories of life, you’ll probably enjoy Ransom Canyon.

Cast

The Ransom Canyon cast is led by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly as Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady, respectively.

They’re joined by James Brolin as brash ex-Army captain and Fuller Ranch owner Cap; Eoin Macken as Bar W Ranch owner Davis Collins; and Lizzy Greene as cheerleader Lauren Brigman. There’s also Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez, Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey, Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell, and Andrew Liner as Reid Collins, as well as Philip Winchester, Kate Burton, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Jaren Robledo, Niko Guardado, Justin Johnson Cortez, Tatanka Means, and Kenneth Miller.