The Madison (previously known as 2024) has finished filming its first season, so let’s get down to business on what to expect from this rodeo.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series proper is done and dusted. Prequel series 1923 will return for a (final and) second season in February, and both Lioness and Landman are awaiting renewal news. A Beth and Rip series is supposedly in the works, yet the specifics remain vague on when that will happen. Still, don’t worry too much about a Yellowstone followup having an enormous wait.

Cast

The stars clamor to star in Sheridan’s shows. That includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren for 1923, and Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman for Lioness, and that’s only scratching the surface, so of course The Madison has a solid lineup.

Michelle Pfieffer (Scarface, Batman Returns) portrays matriarch Stacy Clyburn, whose multiple daughters have been embedded in the NYC lifestyle. They will be portrayed by Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane) and Amiah Miller (War For The Planet Of The Apes). Presumably, the daughters have regrouped with Stacy at the family ranch for this series.

Matthew Fox is onboard as Paul “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” Kevin Zegers (Frozen, the horror movie not the Disney franchise) stepped on as Cade, a neighbor and groundskeeper of sorts for Stacy. Elle Chapman (Florida Wild) will portray Paige McIntosh, the wife to Russell, who is a high-powered investment banker embodied by Patrick J. Adams (Suits).

Plot

Well, The Madison might be a multi-season affair, as suggested by Patrick J. Adams marking the conclusion of filming (via his Instagram) with a Six Flags Over Texas party: “Proud of my family and fellow cast and crew of The Madison for leaving no stone unturned, no loop unlooped, no funnel cake undevoured. We came to win and win we did… Tell Bugs and Tweety we’ll be back soon for more of it all.”

The season filmed quickly, too, with cameras rolling in Fort Worth, Texas in November, although part of the show filmed last summer and fall in and near Boseman, Montana, where a casting notice sought extras. Montana is also where the series will be mainly focused with Paramount+ describing the show as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Sheridan has remained silent on whether the “grief” is connected to anything that has gone down on Yellowstone (it surely ain’t John Dutton), but The Madison is part of that same universe rather being one of many standalone series from the prolific screenwriter and producer.

Release Date

Aside from 1923, no other Sheridan shows have firm release dates (including renewal seasons), so presumably, Paramount+ will want this Yellowstone universe series out there as soon as possible. The Beth and Rip series hasn’t started filming yet, and The Madison show is done rolling cameras, and that makes a late 2025 release possible.