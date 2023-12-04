‘Reacher’ Season 2: An Info Update On The New Season (December 2023)

Reacher also became Amazon’s first Nielsen slam dunk , so it’s no wonder that they swiftly greenlit more seasons , and the second one arrives on Dec. 15. Considering that the TV schedule is pretty light this month, as well, this show’s return couldn’t be better timed. Dads dig him, ladies adore him, and critics praise him, but don’t tell him that. He doesn’t like to have ties.

Jack Reacher’s massive shadow (along with the rest of him) will soon appear in your living room again when Alan Ritchson dons thrift store threads (and a suit) in Amazon’s Reacher for Season 2. Granted, Ritchson is slightly less tall than his literary counterpart (who is 6’5″), but he wears those boots well. He also manages to refuse to answer questions unless he deems that information necessary, and the man never loses his cool, whether he’s in prison or hunting for vengeance on behalf of his late brother.

Plot

Jack Reacher will bust through a few windows and knock some guys’ heads together while eating junk food and apparently never working out beyond beating up bad dudes. That much is given.

Anything else? Yes, Reacher will receive a call from his past, and a character who we briefly met in Season 1 (Frances Neagley, portrayed by Maria Sten) will become a regular this season. She is, as viewers recall, part of “The Special Investigators” that Reacher pulled together while serving as a major in the U.S. Army. Sadly, however, someone has been killing members of that team, so Reacher and Neagley must dig to the bottom of this matter before anyone else dies. They aren’t alone in this fight, which is superb news because we’ll get to see Reacher’s dynamic with some of his old team members.

I hope they give him some hell for a few reasons: (1) It would be fun; (2) He’s a big boy, and he can handle it.

Expect to see some obligatory shirtless scenes, but Ritchson has stayed mum on whether (as one Redditor asked during an AMA) he will “hang dong.” However, Reacher is not opposed to getting busy, so you never know what the show will have in store for us in that department.

As well, Reacher will persist in not only using his brawn but also his brain. He will still do the vigilante thing and claim that he doesn’t get involved, but he cannot help but be involved with more personal stakes during this season. The story departs from the path of the Tom Cruise film sequel and is based upon Bad Luck and Trouble, Lee Child’s 11th novel in this series. From the synopsis:

Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos) … Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Cast

Alan Ritchson will always be Reacher from here on out, even if something happens to this show. In addition to Maria Sten as Neagley, we will spend plenty of time getting to know two other 110th members, Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) and David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Robert Patrick will star as a security honcho named Shane Langston, Domenick Lombardozzi will portray NYPD detective Guy Russo, and Ferdinand Kingsley will be an ominous mercenary.