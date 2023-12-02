Will There Be A Season 3 Of ‘Reacher’?

Lee Childs’ Jack Reacher books received an Amazon adaptation, Reacher, that has been a roaring success. Much of that has to do with the lead actor, brick sh*thouse Alan Ritchson (“details matter”), being the right guy for the gig. Ritchson not only has a knack for being able to convey wordless volumes but can also effectively rattle off all the inferences that his character gathers from hints that no one else would have ever noticed.

The second season of Reacher will debut on December 15, but ahead of that arrival, Amazon released more promising news about the ex-military officer turned drifter: Season 3 is already in the works.

Here’s a video announcement from Ritchson on the set:

'Tis the season of giving, so here’s a nice big REACHER surprise. pic.twitter.com/C1IhF0dsML — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 2, 2023

From an Amazon Press release:

Reacher commands a passionate global audience, quickly becoming one of the top five most watched original seasons ever on Prime Video in the U.S. and globally during its inaugural run. Seasons Two and Three of Reacher will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Season 2 will see Reacher having a not-so-happy reunion with members of his old unit when some of them begin to mysteriously drop dead. This leads to an all-new mystery, and he will also punch a window. Good times.